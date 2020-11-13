Thanksgiving break update

By Max Erickson

[email protected]

Students at St. Ben’s and St. John’s were emailed with the plan for Thanksgiving break.

Administration has decided that students are free to leave for break and welcome to return. As a caveat, the email makes it clear that students are encouraged, in the strongest possible way, to stay on campus.

The email also urges caution to students, asking them to limit interactions with anyone but direct family, limit interactions if they stay on campus and, in general, practice common sense.

“With everything so crummy, we could hardly tell students they couldn’t go home,” Mary Geller, one of the decision makers regarding COVID-19, said of the decision to let students go home.

When asked about the difficulty making the decision, Geller replied that it was on the mind of administration that students might not be allowed back from Thanksgiving break, like many colleges are doing. The possibility of not sending students home was also entertained and ultimately discarded.

After this decision was made, there was a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.

As of Nov. 11, there are 124 active cases of COVID-19, according to the CSB/SJU COVID-19 dashboard. This is a significant increase from 27 active cases on Oct. 7.

In response to the spike and to prevent students from spreading COVID-19 at home, there will be a community COVID-19 testing event on campus beginning Nov. 18. Administration encourages students to get tested.

The decision encouraging students to stay on campus but allowing them to return home remains amid the spike.

“I’m happy with the decision. I’m staying anyways, but it was nice to know so early for the purpose of making plans,” SJU senior Martin Figueroa said regarding administration’s decision.

Students who stay can expect the dining facilities to stay open and various activities. A Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and other fixings is expected along with potential pie decorating, movies and a Christmas tree.

“I hope they have something because staying on campus would be so much harder as a first-year,” Firgueroa said.

Students were asked to fill out a Thanksgiving break intention form indicating if they will remain on campus or go home. The surveys indicated that a majority of CSB/SJU students intend to return home over break.

While students are encouraged to stay, they are able to choose for themselves. Geller advised students be mindful either way.

“Be careful now if you’re going home, to protect your loved ones and peers when we all come together again,” Geller said.