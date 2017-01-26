United in grief and loss: Jacob Wetterling, 1978-1989

Pioneers in post-secondary education: Junior Erick Reyes and Sophomore Janna Quick share their experience coming to CSB/SJU as the first in each of their families to attend college by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Top Stories, Variety | 0 Comments Photo by Nicole Pederson - [email protected][email protected] Read More Gagliardi Trophy comes home: Johnnie linebacker Carter Hanson named Division III’s most outstanding player by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Sports, Top Stories | 0 Comments Photo courtesy of Steven Frommell By Drew Schoenbauer - [email protected] Read More TAKING A STAND: Minnesota sees historic weekend for marches by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | News, Top Stories | 0 Comments Photo courtesy of Jessica McCoy By Samuel P. Butterfass - [email protected] Read More News Alcuin Library Construction Project Underway by CSB/SJU Record | September 23, 2016 | News | 0 Comments By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] Read More Local Millstream Arts Festival brings St. Joseph to life by CSB/SJU Record | September 30, 2016 | News | 0 Comments By John Nguyen - [email protected] Read More CSB receives $10 million anonymous gift by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | News | 0 Comments By Sierra Lammi - [email protected] Read More Presidential debate sparks students’ political interest by CSB/SJU Record | September 30, 2016 | News | 0 Comments By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] Read More Students attend global climate change summit by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | News | 0 Comments By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] Read More CSB/SJU Senate Updates by CSB/SJU Record | September 30, 2016 | News | 0 Comments SBS: Groups on campus are allocated funds By Kat Podewils - [email protected] Read More TAKING A STAND: Minnesota sees historic weekend for marches by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | News, Top Stories | 0 Comments Photo courtesy of Jessica McCoy By Samuel P. Butterfass - [email protected] Read More St. John’s and St. Ben’s Senate update by CSB/SJU Record | September 23, 2016 | News | 0 Comments By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] Read More CSB/SJU Senate Updates by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | News | 0 Comments SBS Update: By Lydia Glen - [email protected] Read More Punch-in punch-out conflict: SJU Dining Services raises “punch” price from $2.50 to $6.25 by CSB/SJU Record | September 23, 2016 | News | 0 Comments By Michael Swearingen - [email protected] Read More More News Variety Pioneers in post-secondary education: Junior Erick Reyes and Sophomore Janna Quick share their experience coming to CSB/SJU as the first in each of their families to attend college by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Top Stories, Variety | 0 Comments Photo by Nicole... Read More Citrusy west coast style lager breaks tradition by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Variety | 0 Comments By Joseph Mahowald... Read More ‘Nocturnal Animals’ will keep you awake at night by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Variety | 0 Comments By Mikolaj... Read More A lifetime spent learning by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments By Michael... Read More The Weeknd’s “Starboy” creates a genre of its own by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments By Megan Pearson -... Read More Johnnie Blend to release new CD by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments By Lydia Farmer -... Read More Aric Putnam runs for office by CSB/SJU Record | October 28, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments By Anna Smisek... Read More E-mail causes confusion over FAEs by CSB/SJU Record | September 30, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments By Claire... Read More Frank Ocean shows maturity in long overdue “Blonde” by CSB/SJU Record | September 30, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments By Megan Pearson -... Read More Students volunteer at Wetterling Memorial by CSB/SJU Record | September 30, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments By Mary Hooley -... Read More More Variety Sports Gagliardi Trophy comes home: Johnnie linebacker Carter Hanson named Division III’s most outstanding player by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Sports, Top Stories | 0 Comments ... Read More More Sports Opinion/Editorial Opinion: Standing up for womens rights made the decision to march obvious and necessary by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Opinion: Physical gatherings bring solidarity, build confidence to stand up for beliefs by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Opinion: Pop is more recognizable and is part of our mainstream culture by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Opinion: Country is the soul of America and has respectable lyrics by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Opinion: Trump’s commentary about civil rights hero poorly timed and phrased by CSB/SJU Record | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Our View: Acknowledgement is vital to discussion by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Editorial | 0 Comments ... Liberals claim to be morally superior, but still show hatred by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... America’s image abroad will not be the same as it was before the election by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Fear would be just as likely if Clinton had been elected instead of Trump by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Election lit a passion in student for human rights defense by CSB/SJU Record | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments ... Awards Won Student Editors Hours a Week Cups of Coffee