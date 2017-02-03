United in grief and loss: Jacob Wetterling, 1978-1989

Final installment of change

RACHEL KETZ • raketz@csbsju.edu Alcuin library’s Lower and Basement Levels have reopened with several new features. The Upper Level is set to open Feb. 20. By Mady Johnson - mjjohnson@csbsju.edu The start of spring semester marked the re-opening of Alcuin Library...
Crafting a perfect major

By Lydia Farmer - ljfarmer@csbsju.edu There are over 70 areas of study offered at CSB/SJU but some students find that their interests and aspirations don’t perfectly fit within those bounds. There are currently 35 students—20 at CSB, 15 at SJU—studying within...
SJU swim and dive looking for strong finish

RICHARD LARKIN MCLAY • rjlarkinmclay@csbsju.edu Senior Devin Batkiewicz finished sixth overall, third for the Johnnies, in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 58.54. By Kevin Dudley - kmdudley@csbsju.edu The Johnnie swim and dive team is not where it intended to...
News

St. John’s and St. Ben’s Senate update

By Samuel Butterfass - spbutterfass@csbsju.edu On Sept. 19 at 9:20 p.m. a joint meeting of the CSB and SJU Senates took place in the Founders’ Room at SJU. The Senates heard an update on the Alcuin Building Project from Kelly Kramer. The project is on schedule....
Job and Internship Fair connects students and alumni

By Laura Precourt - lrprecourt@csbsju.edu Later this month, students in search of jobs or internships will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of employers. The annual Minnesota Private Colleges’ Job and Internship Fair will be held Feb. 22-23 at the...
Dome access differs for Bennies, Johnnies

By Megan Flynn - m1flynn@csbsju.edu Members of administration at CSB and SJU are currently working out details on how to give students access and fund operational costs for the Gagliardi Field and Seasonal Dome. Currently, only students and faculty of SJU will be...
TAKING A STAND: Minnesota sees historic weekend for marches

Photo courtesy of Jessica McCoy By Samuel P. Butterfass - spbutterfass@csbsju.edu The weekend following the inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump was one of protest in major cities across the country. CSB/SJU students exercised their first-amendment right with...
ETL plans to study electronic waste in Hong Kong

By Katarina Podewils - khpodewils@csbsju.edu Kicking off on Monday, Sept. 12, ETL announced their trip to Hong Kong and spent an entire week raising awareness for a more appropriate way of disposing e-waste. E-waste, or electronic waste, is electronic products that...
Tommie-Johnnie 2016, a slightly different game experience

By Katarina Podewils - khpodewils@csbsju.edu Johnnie-Tommie came across differently this year. With a low attendance level of 16,514 people, speculations for the decrease were made. Reasons included: less than ideal weather and lack of media coverage from...
Sanctuary petition draws support

By Hope Mueller - hpmueller@csbsju.edu Earlier this week SJU alumnus Edwin Torres (‘16) initiated a petition to make CSB/SJU a sanctuary campus. Torres’s passion to make both St. Ben’s and St. John’s safe places for current and future undocumented Bennies and Johnnies...
Punch-in punch-out conflict: SJU Dining Services raises “punch” price from $2.50 to $6.25

By Michael Swearingen - mpswearingen@csbsju.edu At the beginning of the year, many students were surprised by a steep hike in SJU dining prices. Students used to be encouraged to use “flex” dollars at the Reef because it’s cheap. That price, a mere $2.50, rose....
CSB/SJU Senate Updates

SBS Update: By Lydia Glen - ljglen@csbsju.edu On Wednesday, Nov. 30 the CSB Senate heard presentations from several speakers. Tanya Gertz, the new Fine Arts Programming Coordinator was the first to present. Gertz discussed the desire to involve students in the Fine...
IISS to host Identity Awareness Week

By Stephanie Haeg - schaeg@csbsju.edu Intercultural and International Student Services (IISS) will host an Identity Awareness Series to highlight the multitude of identities on campus and encourage student empathy. The series will have various topics throughout the...
Variety

Brew Log: Finnegans Irish stout will make you feel alive

By Joseph Mahowald...
Crafting a perfect major

By Lydia Farmer -...
Podcast Review: Shaffir brings humor to controversial topics

By Megan Pearson -...
Pioneers in post-secondary education: Junior Erick Reyes and Sophomore Janna Quick share their experience coming to CSB/SJU as the first in each of their families to attend college

Photo by Nicole...
Citrusy west coast style lager breaks tradition

By Joseph Mahowald...
‘Nocturnal Animals’ will keep you awake at night

By Mikolaj...
A lifetime spent learning

By Michael...
The Weeknd’s “Starboy” creates a genre of its own

By Megan Pearson -...
Johnnie Blend to release new CD

By Lydia Farmer -...
Aric Putnam runs for office

By Anna Smisek...
Sports

Last-place Blazers swept again

...
Opinion/Editorial

Opinion: Neutrality over sanctuary campus helps oppressor, stops justice

...

Opinion: SBS denies students an opportunity to listen to inclusive speaker

...

Reader’s Letter: Statistics show more people believe that abortion is immoral

...

Debate of the Week: Falcons vs. Patriots

...

Our View: Views cannot be kept silent from fear

...

Reader’s Letter: Moral construction comes from God, not from public opinion and relativism

...

Opinion: Feminists need to embrace what is unique about women anatomy, childbirth

...

Opinion: Standing up for womens rights made the decision to march obvious and necessary

...

Opinion: Physical gatherings bring solidarity, build confidence to stand up for beliefs

...

Opinion: Pop is more recognizable and is part of our mainstream culture

...

