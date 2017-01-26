United in grief and loss: Jacob Wetterling, 1978-1989

Pioneers in post-secondary education: Junior Erick Reyes and Sophomore Janna Quick share their experience coming to CSB/SJU as the first in each of their families to attend college

by | January 26, 2017 | Top Stories, Variety | 0 Comments

Photo by Nicole Pederson - [email protected] By Sean Kelly - [email protected] Equal opportunity. People often find themselves believing that everyone has an equal shot at success, but everyone enters the playing field with a different background, a different...
Read More

Gagliardi Trophy comes home: Johnnie linebacker Carter Hanson named Division III’s most outstanding player

by | January 26, 2017 | Sports, Top Stories | 0 Comments

Photo courtesy of Steven Frommell By Drew Schoenbauer - [email protected] On Dec. 14, 2016, SJU senior linebacker Carter Hanson learned he was bringing the Gagliardi Trophy home. One of the highest honors in the sport, the award recognized Hanson as the most...
Read More

TAKING A STAND: Minnesota sees historic weekend for marches

by | January 26, 2017 | News, Top Stories | 0 Comments

Photo courtesy of Jessica McCoy By Samuel P. Butterfass - [email protected] The weekend following the inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump was one of protest in major cities across the country. CSB/SJU students exercised their first-amendment right with...
Read More

News

Alcuin Library Construction Project Underway

by | September 23, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] Students returning to SJU this fall are experiencing something a bit odd. The campus currently lacks a library. Alcuin’s temporary closure began May of 2016 so the Alcuin Building Project could intensify. Toward the end...
Read More

Local Millstream Arts Festival brings St. Joseph to life

by | September 30, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

By John Nguyen - [email protected] The Millstream Arts Festival took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in downtown St. Joseph. It originated in 1983 at St. Ben’s, where it traveled from the Haehn Campus Center to St. Cloud before going on hiatus. A few...
Read More

CSB receives $10 million anonymous gift

by | January 26, 2017 | News | 0 Comments

By Sierra Lammi - [email protected] The College of St. Benedict recently received a $10 million donation from an anonymous donor to create a fund for CSB to start a Center for Ethical Leadership. The center will give students opportunities to learn by “doing” rather...
Read More

Presidential debate sparks students’ political interest

by | September 30, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] Over the past year, it’s been difficult two escape the buzz of the 2016 presidential election. However, to the dismay of many, election season is just getting off the ground. The first presidential debate between...
Read More

Students attend global climate change summit

by | December 2, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] Between Nov. 7 and 18, 19 CSB/SJU students traveled to Marrakech, Morocco to attend the 22nd annual United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP22). The conference brought together 147...
Read More

CSB/SJU Senate Updates

by | September 30, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

SBS: Groups on campus are allocated funds By Kat Podewils - [email protected] On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. the CSB Senate heard proposals from several groups on campus. The senate first allocated $1,000 to Taking the Stage Action: Theater of Oppression in Guatemala for...
Read More

TAKING A STAND: Minnesota sees historic weekend for marches

by | January 26, 2017 | News, Top Stories | 0 Comments

Photo courtesy of Jessica McCoy By Samuel P. Butterfass - [email protected] The weekend following the inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump was one of protest in major cities across the country. CSB/SJU students exercised their first-amendment right with...
Read More

St. John’s and St. Ben’s Senate update

by | September 23, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

By Samuel Butterfass - [email protected] On Sept. 19 at 9:20 p.m. a joint meeting of the CSB and SJU Senates took place in the Founders’ Room at SJU. The Senates heard an update on the Alcuin Building Project from Kelly Kramer. The project is on schedule....
Read More

CSB/SJU Senate Updates

by | December 2, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

SBS Update: By Lydia Glen - [email protected] On Wednesday, Nov. 30 the CSB Senate heard presentations from several speakers. Tanya Gertz, the new Fine Arts Programming Coordinator was the first to present. Gertz discussed the desire to involve students in the Fine...
Read More

Punch-in punch-out conflict: SJU Dining Services raises “punch” price from $2.50 to $6.25

by | September 23, 2016 | News | 0 Comments

By Michael Swearingen - [email protected] At the beginning of the year, many students were surprised by a steep hike in SJU dining prices. Students used to be encouraged to use “flex” dollars at the Reef because it’s cheap. That price, a mere $2.50, rose....
Read More
More News

Variety

Pioneers in post-secondary education: Junior Erick Reyes and Sophomore Janna Quick share their experience coming to CSB/SJU as the first in each of their families to attend college

by | January 26, 2017 | Top Stories, Variety | 0 Comments

Photo by Nicole...
Read More

Citrusy west coast style lager breaks tradition

by | January 26, 2017 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Joseph Mahowald...
Read More

‘Nocturnal Animals’ will keep you awake at night

by | January 26, 2017 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Mikolaj...
Read More

A lifetime spent learning

by | December 2, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Michael...
Read More

The Weeknd’s “Starboy” creates a genre of its own

by | December 2, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Megan Pearson -...
Read More

Johnnie Blend to release new CD

by | December 2, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Lydia Farmer -...
Read More

Aric Putnam runs for office

by | October 28, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Anna Smisek...
Read More

E-mail causes confusion over FAEs

by | September 30, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Claire...
Read More

Frank Ocean shows maturity in long overdue “Blonde”

by | September 30, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Megan Pearson -...
Read More

Students volunteer at Wetterling Memorial

by | September 30, 2016 | Variety | 0 Comments

By Mary Hooley -...
Read More
More Variety

Sports

Gagliardi Trophy comes home: Johnnie linebacker Carter Hanson named Division III’s most outstanding player

by | January 26, 2017 | Sports, Top Stories | 0 Comments

...
Read More
More Sports

Opinion/Editorial

Opinion: Standing up for womens rights made the decision to march obvious and necessary

by | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Opinion: Physical gatherings bring solidarity, build confidence to stand up for beliefs

by | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Opinion: Pop is more recognizable and is part of our mainstream culture

by | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Opinion: Country is the soul of America and has respectable lyrics

by | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Opinion: Trump’s commentary about civil rights hero poorly timed and phrased

by | January 26, 2017 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Our View: Acknowledgement is vital to discussion

by | December 2, 2016 | Editorial | 0 Comments

...

Liberals claim to be morally superior, but still show hatred

by | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

America’s image abroad will not be the same as it was before the election

by | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Fear would be just as likely if Clinton had been elected instead of Trump

by | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Election lit a passion in student for human rights defense

by | December 2, 2016 | Opinion | 0 Comments

...

Awards Won

Student Editors

Hours a Week

Cups of Coffee