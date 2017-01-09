United in grief and loss: Jacob Wetterling, 1978-1989

by | January 9, 2017 | News | 0 Comments

By Hope Mueller It’s supposed to be safe, riding your bike into town with friends. This time it wasn’t. 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was biking home from the Tom Thumb in St. Joseph, on Oct. 22, 1989 with his brother Trevor Wetterling, 10, and best friend Aaron...
Pekarek setting the way: Junior setter Megan Pekarek is leading the volleyball team on and off the court

by | October 22, 2016 | Sports | 0 Comments

By Megan Dierberger [email protected] Megan Pekarek, a computer science major with a minor in math, finds herself very happy at the College of St. Benedict, both academically and athletically. As the setter for the Blazer volleyball team, Pekarek has contributed...
Crew team to host Sag Sprints

by | October 21, 2016 | Sports | 0 Comments

By Augie Witkowski [email protected] The CSB/SJU Crew team has had an exciting fall season, and it’s not over yet. During the fall season, crew recruits new rowers, competes in three to four regattas (a series of boat races, organized similarly to a track meet)...
