Readers’ Letters | Pro-life movement is un-Catholic

Pro-life movement is un-Catholic

Dear Editor,

I know that most of you have probably heard enough opinions on abortion by now .However, I want to provide a perspective that hasn’t been discussed yet. I was raised Catholic and still consider myself a Catholic and I think that CSB/SJU should have a pro-choice club and I for one would gladly participate in it.

I can almost guarantee that if you ask any person that is pro-choice whether they like the idea of removing unborn fetuses, they would say no. We are pro-choice for a different reason. For me pro-choice means women having the capability of deciding whether or not they want to have a child. I believe that women should have the resources to control and choose their reproductive destiny. Whether that be through educational resources, a form of birth control, Plan-B; or if left with no other alternatives, an abortion. I believe that one of the main reasons why women get abortions is that they are unaware of other preventative resources or that these prevention resources are not accessible. A pro-choice club can help change that.

The biggest reason why CSB should create a pro-choice club is to help educate and inform students of the reproductive rights that they have and how to utilize those rights to their advantage and to help prevent them from getting an abortion.

A solution to the abortion issue that I have heard from politicians as well as Catholics, is to defund Planned Parenthood. This may be the worst solution to the problem. Planned Parenthood is one of the only affordable educational and pregnancy prevention resources for women and families. It is here so women can learn how to prevent the need to have an abortion in the first place! If CSB/SJU creates a pro-choice club, we can fight so that these resources are not stripped from women.

The current pro-life movement is inherently un-Catholic. The Catholic church’s patriarchal underpinnings are grounded in the movement that prides the unborn fetus over the woman carrying it and the child born from unwanted pregnancy. Thousands and thousands of children are waiting to be adopted while thousands and thousands of financially capable Catholics refuse to take them into their homes. I listen to Catholic politicians in government who refuse to take in refugees while at the same time call themselves pro-life. I have heard Catholics argue that even if a woman’s health is in jeopardy, she still shouldn’t be able to get an abortion.

Creating a pro-choice club can be a way to initiate conversations that are needed in today’s Catholic Church. We, as Catholic women deserve to have our voices heard. As one of the few all-women, Catholic colleges, we can be a part of the change! Let’s not give in to the patriarchal culture that silence us and let’s be apart of the light that brings justice to all women.

“The moment a woman comes home to herself, the moment she knows that she has become a person of influence, an artist of her life, a sculptor of her universe, a person with rights and responsibilities who is respected and recognized, the resurrection of the world begins.” -Joan Chittister, OSB

Sincerely,

Marta Luiken, ’22

CSB Sophomore