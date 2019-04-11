Reader Letter | Serve others in your community

Dear Editor,



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

At St. Ben’s, this question can be answered by many individuals as “I volunteer.”

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and is being celebrated this year, April 7-13.

This week is an opportunity to shine a light on those who have offered their time, talents and voice to help transform St. Ben’s.

Volunteerism at St. Ben’s not only benefits individuals’ happiness and sense of purpose, but it also makes a difference in our ability to carry out our Benedictine Values.

Volunteers help us foster our value of community living by building relationships with others. They help us strive toward justice in our environment and in our community. Most of all, they bring forth a sense of stewardship and care for the greater good of our institution.

Volunteerism at St. Ben’s comes in many forms. It’s skilled and passionate coaches that volunteer their time to support Bennie athletics. It’s alumnae who volunteer their time and passion to help keep the Bennie network connected.

It’s students, dedicated to community engagement and justice, serving meals to those facing food insecurities. It’s the Board of Trustees and young alumnae who are actively raising dollars for student scholarships.

At its core, volunteerism at St. Ben’s builds a stronger and more resilient community.

On behalf of the Partners in Mission team at St. Ben’s, thank you to volunteers and those who engage volunteers for your dedication to volunteer service.

During this time of volunteer recognition and celebration, we urge our community to ask this question of themselves: What are you doing for others?

Sincerly,



Meg Pearson, ‘19



CSB senior