Opinion | Please limit your requests of Mr. Brightside to every other week

By Jacob Santiago

[email protected]

If you’ve ever been to Sal’s or any college bar, the song “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers might be the peak of the night for you.

Just after slinging back your fourth Michelob Golden Light, you hear the infamous guitar chords go over the sound system and somehow, without your knowledge, you find yourself jumping up and down on the Sal’s dance floor hoping not to slip over someone’s spilt drink ready to scream: “It’s killing me.”

Though this song might be popular enough to play it most nights at the bar (having been on the Top 100 of the UK Singles Chart for 200 weeks, according to Wikipedia), it is not a song that should be played every night.

If we look back earlier in the semester, a time period I refer to as “The Medieval Ages,” every single Saturday night at Sal’s involved the DJ playing “Mr. Brightside” at the amusement of everyone there. I will not lie to you and say that I did not also enjoy screaming those lyrics after my fourth Golden Light, but this occurred every single Saturday. Every Saturday the DJ seemed to play the same songs, albeit in a different order, leaving not only me frustrated, but several others as well (evidenced by the former DJ posting on a certain class Facebook page about having drinks thrown at him and damaging his laptop while DJ’ing). Though I certainly do not condone violence, or the improper use of alcoholic beverages, it had seemed as if the

people had spoken.

This leads us to this new era at Sal’s, “The Enlightenment,” which led to the DJ quitting his job, graduating this past semester and being followed by a new group of DJs, with one of my friends being within that group. Some of you may agree that with this new DJing corps the music has been better, less repetitive and filled with surprisingly less “Mr. Brightside.” Unfortunately, even though 16 years have passed since “Mr. Brightside” was released back in 2003, my friend found himself bombarded with requests to play this song this past Saturday while he was DJ’ing at Sal’s, which he denied.

According to Google, more than a million songs are released each year, meaning that at least 16 million songs have been released since “Mr. Brightside” came out, yet people are still vehemently requesting it. As we can already see based off my extensive research, there is a correlation between DJs who play “Mr. Brightside” every weekend and getting drinks thrown at you, and this is something I do not wish on my friend, or any other DJ at Sal’s.

My hope is that as the great Benedictine community we are, if you find yourself inside Sal’s because you are 21+, please limit your “Mr. Brightside” requests to every other week to avoid DJ violence, and try to stop overplayed songs from reaching my ear drum from the speakers.

This is the opinion of Jacob Santiago, SJU senior