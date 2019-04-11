Bringing it back home

As many CSB/SJU coaches return to campus to coach rising student-athletes, here is a look inside why Robin Baulder-Lanoue, Pat McKenzie and Steven Kimble decided to dedicate their lives to bring passion and resillence to their alumni teams.

By Nick Corrigan

What brings alumni back to their former school? Not just for a friendly visit or special occasion but to be back and call it home again.

That question right there is a good one to ask the many athletic coaches here at CSB/SJU who have done just that.

Taking a look around the athletic department you will notice it is filled with former Bennies and Johnnies who have decided to come back and make CSB/SJU their home again while coaching the young rising student-athletes.

For CSB head soccer coach Steven Kimble, SJU head basketball coach Pat McKenzie and CSB head track and field and cross country coach Robin Balder-Lanoue, the explanation to that question can be linked to the people and relationships that are created and formed here.

“Our Bennies are some of the most amazing people you’ll ever know. To work every day with some of the highest quality people I could ever find is such a fulfilling part of my life,” Kimble said.

“The best part about coaching at SJU is developing relationships. There is nothing about the job that I enjoy more than connecting with our guys after they graduate,” McKenzie said.

“Coaching the women at St. Ben’s fills me up. Practice time is always the highlight of my day,” Balder-Lanoue said.

Kimble, SJU ’99, McKenzie SJU ’04, and Balder-Lanoue, CSB ’91, have been coaching at CSB/SJU for a combined 45 years now and have enjoyed every minute of it.

While coaching isn’t for everyone, for these three it is what they love to do. They feel a sense of fulfillment and enjoyment while getting to impact others’ athletic and personal lives.

For many people, the decision to coach cultivates from their own athletic involvement and the experiences they have had around their own coaches. The same goes for Balder-Lanoue and Kimble.

“The coaches I worked with had a great deal of influence on me and always encouraged and pushed me to be my best. I saw the value of teaching and coaching early on and knew that I would want to help others to discover that there is something great within them,” Balder-Lanoue said.

“The support, mentorship and sense of value that my coaches gave me had a huge impact on my life. It was recognizing the incredible power of a coach’s influence and my own personal need to give back that carried me into coaching,” Kimble said.

To have gotten to the positions they are at now has not been easy. Kimble, McKenzie and Balder-Lanoue have all put in their fair share of hard work to rise up the ranks in coaching.

“I started my coaching career with a U12 girls’ soccer team in 1995 and have coached a girls or women’s club, high school or college team every year since. As a career women’s soccer coach and CSB/SJU alum, to me, there simply isn’t a better coaching position,” Kimble said.

“I had a great opportunity to come back and work for [Coach Jim Smith] while at the same time position myself to become the head coach here. That was always a goal of mine and I felt that SJU offered me a terrific opportunity to achieve that goal,” McKenzie said.

For many of us, CSB/SJU will only be called home for four years but will always hold a special place in our hearts.

For others like Kimble, McKenzie and Balder-Lanoue, four years was not enough.