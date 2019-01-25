CSB danced the night away

By Catie Parker

The CSB Dance Team finished its season with a bang on Jan. 19 and 20 at Nationals in Orlando, Fla., where they brought home two trophies.

The Bennies placed in the top 10 for both jazz and open pom for the second season in a row, placing sixth in pom and ninth in jazz.

Being able to bring home two trophies for the second year in a row was a very special moment for the seniors on the team, according to senior captain Caitlin Harrell.

“This year, us seniors got to take a picture with two trophies, compared to previous years which was cool because some of us were studying abroad last year when we also won them. The trophies are a physical representation of how our program has grown over the years,” Harrell said.

First-year Olivia Tikalsky expressed that the competition was exhilarating for the team because they got an opportunity to compete against teams they don’t normally get to compete against.

“We usually don’t compete that often so it was cool being able to see all those other teams,” Tikalsky said.

In preparation for Nationals, the team had a few goals in mind, according to Junior Haley Smith.

“We got a lot of really good feedback last year and we were told that we were capable of doing more. So that’s what we did coming into this season. We amped up the skills and we practiced often to make our dances look visually appealing,” Smith said.

According to Harrell, the competition was hard this year and she is extremely happy with how her team performed.

“There was so much talent this year, it was incredible. The competition was so hard and I honestly think we did the best that we could. I think those spots were definitely earned.” Harrell said.

The team competed in Regionals to earn their National spot, placing first in open pom and second to St. Cloud State in open jazz.

Harrell said the team set a high standard for themselves at the regional competition.

“Going into regionals, we wanted to bring home at least one division winner banner,” Harrell said. “We were also striving to get our difficulty scores up higher.”

Luckily, the team was able to accomplish the goals they had for themselves, and excitement was in the air as the team received its first ever division winner banner.

“We got a banner for the first time ever at regionals, which was really exciting,” Smith said. “The competition changes every year, so you don’t know how they will perform until you get there.”

The team attributed their ability to compete well throughout the season to their skills and team chemistry.

“Our team is very close. We have deep conversations, and we are with each other almost every day. We also do a huge lift in our dance, so you really have to learn to trust your teammates,” Tikalsky said.

There are three seniors on the team that will graduate in the spring. The team expressed they will be greatly missed but they are already ready for the competition awaiting them next season.