Opinion | Banff Film Festival doesn’t show challenge, it shows hypocrisy instead

I went to the Banff Film Festival on Thursday, Nov. 15 and I had a few issues with some of the films. The films were supposed to be examples of human triumph, overcoming struggles and proving you have what it takes. On the surface, this is exactly what these films delivered, so why did I have a problem with them? Why couldn’t I enjoy them as much as everyone else?

Was it the thousands of dollars of equipment in each frame? Was it the fact that some of these people were able to take weeks off work to go “find themselves” on a mountain, or in the jungle? Was it the fact that they had to travel halfway across the world to find a place that presented enough of a “real” challenge to be worth the trip?

Or maybe it was the fact that some of these people had never faced real struggle in their lives, so they had to spend thousands of dollars to fabricate an obstacle for themselves, and then spend even more money on gear that would make sure they were comfortable while they were overcoming their fabricated struggles.

As I looked around the audience at my fellow Johnnies and Bennies, many wearing their $100 Patagonia jackets and wool socks with their $100 Chacos, I didn’t understand how they couldn’t see the hypocrisy unfurling in front of them. These are people who preach a minimalist lifestyle, yet laud these people that spend tens of thousands of dollars on their skiing and hiking trips every year. These are people who preach acceptance and inclusion, yet don’t acknowledge the exclusivity of their own hobby.

Outdoor recreation is limited to those with expendable incomes, the ability to travel, the ability to take off work and for the most part to those who are able-bodied.

Those with real struggles cannot afford, or can’t access outdoor recreation, and feel marginalized because of it. Yet these people overcome obstacles every day of their lives, and they prove themselves so much more because they have no safety net, they have nobody belaying them through their struggles.

The single mom who works two minimum wage jobs and keeps her children fed, clothed and loved is a much better example of human perseverance than the guy who paid $50,000 on a sled dog trip across the Arctic.

This is real struggle; this shows true endurance.

Those who go on “expeditions” might have some close calls, but they come back to the same financially stable situation as they were when they left.

Those who do have to truly overcome struggle wish they wouldn’t have to.

