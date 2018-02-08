Our View | Bundle up, or pay the price

“Our view” is prepared by the Executive board and should be considered the

This winter has brought record-breaking temperatures and has made many of us question if Minnesota is an inhabitable location for humans. However, some students seem to think they are too cool for the cold.

Spotting students underdressed for the weather is all too common around campus. From walking to class to going to the gym, students do not realize that they are vulnerable to Jack Frost’s grip.

Frostbite and hypothermia are cold-induced conditions that should not be taken lightly.

The Centers for Disease Prevention attribute an average of over 1,000 deaths in the U.S. per year to hypothermia which is caused by prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures.

According to Mayo Clinic, frostbite occurs in three stages, beginning with redness and pain, then numbness and lastly frozen tissue that can cause lasting damage to skin.

The wicked windchill this time of year is most likely to take hold of your nose, fingers, toes or ears but any kind of exposed skin is defenseless against the polar vortex that is currently with us.

We live on two small campuses and walks are never terribly long, but when exposure to the elements is extended, things can get even more precarious. Students act as though they are impervious to the frigid cold leaving themself at risk. Protect yourself. Embrace the cold, but embrace it by bundling up.

We are all sick of the cold and yearning for warmer weather, but wearing shorts in below zero temperatures will not make the spring come any faster.

The hair on your legs does not count as a layer. Just know that we see you, walking to the gym in shorts or heading into town without a jacket. Fearing that you will lose your North Face at Sal’s isn’t a good enough reason to leave it at home.

Stay warm Bennies and Johnnies.