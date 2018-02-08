Opinion | ‘It’s impossible to have the best day of your life every day’

By Emily Christian

I remember the day I got a Facebook account very vividly. I was in sixth grade and, yes, my mom helped me set up my account. Twelve-year-old me sat at the computer and molded the quintessential online version of myself.

What type of personality did I want my profile picture to convey? Should I really put Lord of The Rings as one of my interests? Or is Harry Potter a safer fandom to commit to?

Since then, I went through the same social media growth that many people in our generation journey along. Facebook, to Twitter, to Instagram, to Snapchat, to VSCO? Along the way, it became second nature to filter the characteristics I wanted to make public and which I left out.

Of course I’ll include the pictures of me and my friends laughing drunk at a house party, but am I going to post about cleaning up vomit shortly after? Probably not.

I know it isn’t a revolutionary opinion to think that most social media postings are incredibly fake.

I’ve had many conversations with peers who hold the same sentiments. Yet I still find myself constantly comparing my reality to the lives portrayed by others over social media.

Maybe it’s in the timing of when social media is checked. I usually find myself scrolling through Instagram or Facebook when lying in bed, bored and often momentarily alone.

This makes the FOMO

(Fear of Missing Out) even worse. It’s impossible to have the best day of your life every day.

As college students, we are constantly bombarded with motivational propaganda urging us to “seize the day” and “make every moment great.”

Don’t get me wrong, I think positive goals are a good thing. I never start my morning with the thought “let’s go make today lousy!” But lousy days exist. Lousy days exist for everyone. In particular, lousy days exist for college students.

Parents, teachers and almost any graduated adult is likely to tell you “college is the best time of your lives” or some variation of “don’t take these days for granted.” True, college is an amazing privilege to experience, but along with some of the best days of our lives will come some of the hardest.

These hard days have become yet another characteristic of life that can be filtered out by social media.

You won’t see these hard days posted with the toaster effect on Instagram. You likely won’t run across an album on Facebook entitled: Days I Almost Dropped Out Of School Because I Started Going Crazy. But these days exist for almost everyone. It’s easy to forget, but important to try and remember.

This is the opinion of Emily Christian, CSB senior