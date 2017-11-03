Our View | Take time for yourself

“Our view” is prepared by the Executive board and should be considered the

By Meredith Jarchow, Sean Kelly, Brett Zallek and Nick Swanson

The snow that fell upon CSB/SJU this week was a cold reminder to us that we are already over halfway through the semester. And as flu season approaches, midterms are already affecting our wellbeing.

Midterm season is stressful. We know a lot of students are staying up late, getting up early and are overall stressed out. The Record wants to encourage you to take care of yourself. As much as you want to get good grades and excel in extracurriculars, you won’t be able to do it with an empty tank. Get sleep and eat well.

It’s easy to become overcommitted and, consequently, overwhelmed while at college. While getting good grades and boosting your resume is important, so is having a social life and living a balanced life. Make sure to include activities that you enjoy doing in your day. If you are at your wit’s end with homework, go to the gym or that open-mic night you are thinking of skipping.

As crucial as it is to go over the notes for your chemistry test one more time, your friends are waiting for you to start the new season of Stranger Things. Allowing yourself to take a breath and have fun lets you be more effective overall.

Focusing on the present can be a hard thing to do with all the expectations that are put on us. Worrying about a test, projects and eventually getting a job can be stressful. But, it is important to take joy in the common nuances of your day and realize that the little things matter as much as the big things. As Ferris Bueller said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

While growing up and continuing our education at college, many of us have heard the phrase “you’re a student first,” followed by whatever extracurricular you were involved in. But when it comes down to it, you’re a human first, student

second. We are all here to earn a degree, but we have to take care of ourselves first and foremost.

Because we know you probably don’t even have time come up with ways to destress, we did it for you. 1. Study by the vitamin D lamps at Clemens and Alcuin Libraries. 2. Visit the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud to pet puppies. 3. Go to Walk-in Wednesdays at Health Services. 4. Make a study plan to use time wisely. 5. Look up “best vines” on YouTube. 6. Make a

really neat blanket fort 7. Smell a candle (unlit of course). 8. Prank your roommate.

Keep surviving, CSB/SJU.