CSB, SJU soccer both knocked out of MIAC

By The Record Staff

CSB Soccer

In heartbreaking fashion, the CSB soccer 2017 season came to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 31. As the No. 4 seed in the MIAC tournament, CSB hosted No. 6 seed St. Kate’s in a sudden death matchup. Earlier in the year, CSB beat the Wildcats 1-0 in St. Paul on Oct. 10.

CSB took an early lead with a goal coming from first-year Megan Thompson with her seventh goal of the season. The lead held through the first half, but shortly into the second half St. Kate’s tied the game.

With the score 1-1, time expired and the teams geared up for overtime. CSB had 25 shots and St. Kate’s had only 13. Both teams had their chances, but the game was forced into a shootout. The St. Kate’s goalie made two key saves in the shootout to put the Wildcats over CSB for the win 2-1.

CSB soccer ended the season with an overall record of 9-3-4. They graduate four seniors who all played key roles for the team.

Thompson led the team in goals, junior Jane Koch led with 7 assists and sophomore Kendall Koenen finished with a 0.92 goals against average.

CSB has been knocked out of the MIAC tournament by a shootout in both 2017 and 2014.



SJU Soccer

SJU soccer’s season ended on Halloween afternoon against Hamline as they lost 2-1 in overtime in the MIAC quarterfinals.

The Johnnies end the season with a 7-8-2 overall record.

Senior midfielder Daniel Bruckbauer scored his team leading eighth goal of the season to give the Johnnies the lead early in the second half.

Ben Sorenson scored the equalizer for the Pipers in the 68th minute and Stefan Kissinger scored the winner for Hamline with two minutes left in overtime.

Hamline lost the following day against No. 7 St. Thomas to end its season as well.

SJU will graduate eight seniors including five regular starters, but they will return four of the five leading scorers on the team.

Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Spencer had a 5-5-1 record including two shutouts and a .863 save percentage that led the MIAC.

The Johnnies finished the season with an overall record of 7-8-2. They finish with a win percentage of below .500 for the second year in a row.

