Reader’s Letter: Think twice before you smash your glass bottles

Dear Editor,

There are few sounds that pierce a landscape like breaking glass does. It’s enough to make everyone in the vicinity stop and look about; or at a party, it seems to be a reason to cheer.

I’m disturbed when I see a fellow Johnnie smashing an empty bottle on the streets of St. Joseph, not only because of the risks posed to leaving broken glass strewn across the street, but, because the sand for that glass isn’t infinite.

We don’t often think of sand as a limited resource, mostly because we can never get rid of it all after a day at the beach. But because sand has such a fine grain, it takes some time to wear down rocks into sand. We aren’t usually in contact with sand all that often, but only on our trips to Lake Sag and for some traction on our roads in the winter. Sand is actually an integral part of the concrete process. Our homes, cities and our Abbey are all complex, upscale sand castles.

Worldwide sand depletion can be mitigated by us. Glass, along with aluminum, is infinitely recyclable. By not recycling your beer bottle, you’re only inflating its costs when you can legally buy it.

Let’s play smart, not hard, and do the right thing. You benefit, the planet benefits and dogs wont accidentally step on a shard of glass when they’re out for a walk.

Sincerely,

Cormac Quinn ’19

SJU junior