Our View: Senior editors farewell and parting advice

“Our View” is prepared by the Executive board and should be considered the institutional voice of The Record

Megan Flynn, Editor-in-Chief – [email protected]

Hope Mueller, Managing Editor – [email protected]

It’s with mixed emotions that the two of us edited our last issue of The Record as our time comes to a close at CSB/SJU. Our roles as managing editor and editor-in-chief have taught us lessons about writing, editing and responding to feedback (positive and negative alike) in ways that we’ll surely be able to apply as soon as we leave campus.

Hope has been a part of The Record since her first year, writing and editing for the News and Variety sections, and Megan has written and edited for Variety since her sophomore year.

Looking back on our first issues editing, which if we remember correctly, kept us in the office until at least 5 a.m. (we’re serious) we never could have predicted we’d be able to give advice and offer insight to new writers and editors. Yet, we’re here on our last production night sending each other, and our team, off to next year.

The Record has been one of the biggest (and certainly the most time-consuming) parts of our senior year. We were often each other’s first text in the morning and last email at night, handling the inner workings of an award-winning paper.

We’ve gotten to know each other well this year—sometimes more than we’d have liked to—from late-night back massages to weird Muppet sounds. We’ve helped each other through the stress that comes with the breakneck pace of the news business, even at a weekly print newspaper.

We describe the paper as a moving jigsaw puzzle—when one piece shifts, the rest need to be adjusted and reworked. We’re thankful to each other and our other editors and writers for constantly contributing to this puzzle and adjusting it when it falls apart and has to be pieced back together.

To all of you that have sent us emails, opinions or told us in-person what you think of our work, whether positive or negative, we’d like to take the opportunity to thank you. Your words are what keep us on our toes, allow us to realize our mistakes and ultimately make us better editors.

We are excited to pass the torch on to next year’s editors, with full confidence that they will be able to continue the legacy we hope we’ve helped further during our time here. The Record is extremely important to us and it’s good to know we leave it in the capable hands of our new editors and always in the hands of the student body.

Thank you, The Record, for the lessons you’ve taught us, the nights you turned into mornings and the life-long friendships you’ve helped us form. While it’s bittersweet that we say goodbye, we know our experience has been one for the books, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.