Senate Updates 4/28/2017

At the April 26 meeting of the St. Ben’s Senate, the new senate introduced themselves to each other and heard from one speaker.

The newly elected CSB Senate President Mary Catherine Steenberge began introductions.

For the opening reflection, Senator Alexandra Stotz presented a Dove video on redefining beauty. The senators then took a moment to respond to the video in a personal reflection.

Next, Vice President Weekley asked for $94.50 for “Pizza Day in the Library,” a day during finals week open to CSB students. Weekley said it would be an opportunity for CSB students to meet the new senate in an informal setting.

The senate passed the motion to allocate $94.50 to purchase pizzas for “Pizza Day in the Library” unanimously.

The next meeting of the St. Ben’s Senate will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 in Gorecki 120.