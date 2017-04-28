Senate Updates 4/28/2017

At the April 26 meeting of the St. Ben’s Senate, the new senate introduced themselves to each other and heard from one speaker.
The newly elected CSB Senate President Mary Catherine Steenberge began introductions.
For the opening reflection, Senator Alexandra Stotz presented a Dove video on redefining beauty. The senators then took a moment to respond to the video in a personal reflection.
Next, Vice President Weekley asked for $94.50 for “Pizza Day in the Library,” a day during finals week open to CSB students. Weekley said it would be an opportunity for CSB students to meet the new senate in an informal setting.
The senate passed the motion to allocate $94.50 to purchase pizzas for “Pizza Day in the Library” unanimously.
The next meeting of the St. Ben’s Senate will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 in Gorecki 120.
At the April 24 meeting of the St. John’s Senate, senators endorsed a resolution and reflected on the past year’s work.
First, the SJU senate unanimously endorsed a response resolution to the proposed elimination of the student elected representative on the Board of Trustees.
President Ramond Mitchell recapped the senate’s goals for the past year. He also thanked his fellow senators for their support in his four year tenure as a senator.
Dean Mike Connolly said goodbye to seniors and thanked them for their work. Seniors also said goodbyes and wished the incoming senate well.
Lastly, the gavel was passed from departing President Mitchell to the newly elected President Jack Cummings
The next meeting of the St. John’s Senate will by at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, May 1 in Br. Willie’s Pub.