Reader’s Letter: Fact-check the fact-checkers: use reputable sources

Dear Editor,

I have learned so much in my time at CSB/SJU but the one thing that has and will serve me the best is the ability to think critically and research.

For example, while scrolling through Facebook and Twitter, I often see my peers reposting articles from places like BuzzFeed and The Huffington Post. While I am thrilled to see that people are taking a greater interest in national politics, I implore my peers to dig deeper than these sites that promote clickbait headlines.

In a time when anyone with a phone or computer can be a journalist, it is important that we do our own research on topics that matter to us. For example, when I heard from Time and The Hill that President Donald Trump wanted to cut the Meals on Wheels program, I was shocked. After some digging, I found out that the proposed cut would be to Community Development Block Grants, whose funds regularly go into pork-barrel and business-subsidy schemes. Meals on Wheels receives most of its funding from the Older Americans Act, for which no cuts have been proposed. These issues are complicated and dense, but we must remain vigilant in seeking truthful information.

Think critically, dig deeper.

Sincerely,

Madison Morris ‘17

CSB senior