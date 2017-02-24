CSB/SJU Senate Updates: 2/24/17

By Meredith Jarchow and Gabe Hance

[email protected] • [email protected]

The St. Ben’s Senate meeting on Wednesday included two groups requesting allocation of funds.

The CSB/SJU Wind Ensemble requested $375 worth of funds for a professional recording session in the Twin Cities. The music department does not fund recording sessions and the Wind Ensemble is hoping to promote and recruit new members with the recording and grow in order to attend regional and national conferences.

The motion to allocate $375 to the Wind Ensemble passed 14-0-1.

Next, the Institute for Women’s Leadership (IWL) requested an allocation of $8,075 for different events that would promote inter-sectional feminism for all Bennies.

Events included bringing an alumnae speaker for “Building Leadership One Bennie at a Time,” informative events on women’s health, a private movie showing of “Hidden Figures” and other events.

The motion was amended to $4,375 which removed speaker costs for the “Building Leadership One Bennie at a Time” until the speaker is chosen.

The new motion to allocate $4,375 passed 14-0-1.

The next meeting of the St. Ben’s Senate will be at 5 p.m. on March 1 in Gorecki 120.

By Gabe Hance – [email protected]

The St. John’s Senate meeting included multiple guests and allocations.

The meeting began with Ryan Gallagher representing the annual 3v3 Johnnie-Tommie basketball tournament. $1,500 was first requested to establish low prices for Timberwolves tickets and T-shirts. The request was amended to $1,000 and then approved 17-0.

Next, Senator Zac McFarland requested $900 to reduce ticket prices for students looking to attend the SJU home playoff basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 21. McFarland cited the reduced tickets would encourage more students to attend. The motion passed unanimously.

Following McFarland’s request, SJU ROTC cadets requested $4,120 for travel and fee expenses for the Bataan Memorial Death March next month in New Mexico. A motion to amend the request to $3,000 was denied 7-9. The motion to allocate the $4,120 to the ROTC team passed 14-3.

Next, representatives from ​Health Advocates requested $1,100 to help fund upcoming events. The motion passed unanimously, 17-0.

Lastly, representatives from ​Wind Ensemble requested $375 to help pay for a professional recording session. Senators debated whether it was appropriate to allocate money to a school department. Ultimately, the motion passed 15-1-1.

The next meeting of the St. John’s Senate will be held at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 27 in Br. Willie’s Pub.