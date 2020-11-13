Students advocate for Universal Prayer Space and resource centers

By Will Schwinghammer

The Senates’ Call to Action this summer may have outlined student expectations for change on campus, but by no means are these expectations new or unheard of.

For years, students in different marginalized groups have campaigned for the resources and space they need to exist on campus in a way many students take for granted. Now, CSB/SJU students Geonn Taylor, SJU junior; Jasmyne McCovery, CSB junior; Camille Basden, CSB senior; Jack Pieper, SJU senior and Sadé Larson, CSB senior are among many working to implement lasting change on campus, for themselves, alumni before them and future generations after them.

Several projects are in the works. A Universal Prayer Space is being developed on each campus. SJU’s space is in Sexton 400 and CSB’s is in Murray Hall 003. Both spaces plan to open on Nov. 20. These students are being developed and prepared for students to use as soon as possible.

“Right now, we’re really excited in what’s being put into creating and designing a peaceful, prayerful space there,” Margaret Nuzzolese Conway, Director of Campus Ministry at SJU, said. The space will include a custom Abbey Woodworking table, softer lighting, comfortable seating and cushions, art and other furnishings to establish a place for peace and mindfulness. Sexton was chosen to house this space because of its location.

“It’s in the center of campus, but it’s also enough set apart that people can have a private time with the Divine Creator, with God, either individually or in a group setting,” Nuzzolese Conway said. “My hope is that the space invites a greater spirit of hospitality to students, faculty, staff, prospective students, students coming from other faith traditions, and invites us into better cooperation, dialogue and understanding about faith and who God is.”

Aaron Voth, assistant director of Campus Ministry at CSB, wants an accessible space for creativity.

“I just really want it to be warm and welcoming. I want it to be malleable. I think our desire is to have a neutral template, so to speak, within which different groups could change it to fit their needs,” Voth said.

Iconography important to different faiths will be available, and there will be open wall space for students to display art and worship items. The space will be open for different groups and clubs to reserve, and it will have open hours for students to come and go as they please

“We just want particularly students who don’t identify as Christian or Catholic to feel like they have space on campus to be in community together,” Voth said.

Having the space exist is not enough, and Campus Ministry seeks to promote its full use and enjoyment.

This space is an important change coming to campus, but the response to the Senates’ Calls to Action and the general needs of students on campus needs to take a broader form. The Benedictine Values promote hospitality, and this space is a step towards extending that hospitality to students who may not feel welcome on campus.

“There’s something about having a physical space where you can go and connect with the divine that I think is important, and that’s part of our desire to have this space,” Voth said. Making people feel welcome on campus is crucial, and religious diversity is an often-overlooked issue that needs attention and discussion in our community.

“I would love more student input on this, so if there are any students who would like to give input to the space, any students who have found themselves alone in their religious identity here, please reach out,” Nuzzolese Conway said. “It’s been hard to identify those students, because of how long we haven’t had these supportive measures in place.”

“It’s my part, but it’s in partnership with others and can’t be a standalone,” Nuzzolese Conway said.

Long-term goals

Longer term, there’s a grander vision for change. Several projects that started independently have come together into something bigger. Plans for an LGBTQ+ Resource Center began a year ago.

Since then, the proposal has been continually expanded and modified.

“Then, this summer, Geonn [Taylor] and Sadé [Larson] and I met and were like ‘why don’t we make a building?’” Pieper said.

This building would serve as a center for inclusivity and justice on campus, and it would combine several important components. The current focus is drafting a proposal to house three centers in one structure.

“The combined centers of the LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Universal Prayer Space and the BIPOC Resource Center will all be resources, or hubs, for students to go and educate themselves independently of their classes, independently of their social groups, et cetera,” Taylor said.

While initial plans for a BIPOC Resource Center considered adopting and transforming an existing space, it became clear through further research that ideas were outgrowing the open spaces that currently exist. When these student leaders found out about each other’s ideas, the path forward was clear.

With so much energy and attention already directed towards these projects, there are plenty of resources planned for this Center. These would include mental, physical and sexual health resources and professionals to serve groups that don’t currently have access to these necessities on campus, such as queer students.

Universal Prayer Spaces would also offer an important resource to many students on campus. Though our communities may express the view that Catholicism isn’t a prerequisite for attendance, for students of different faiths, this may feel ingenuine. Larson has been working on projects supporting a Universal Prayer Space since she came to CSB.

“Especially if you have to pray more than one time a day, you need a space to do that, and sometimes you can’t get back home, and that makes it hard. So, it’s not welcoming to our community, and I think that space will push us in that right direction,” Larson said. This space will provide a home for students who may be struggling to find room for their spirituality on campus.

“I hope that it brings home to students that are here, or a concept of home or being at home, and warmth, and a place to explore their faith, because not everyone’s faith on this campus is the same,” Larson said. For those students whose faith traditions differ from the dominant narratives on campus, it can be hard to explore their spirituality freely. This space would facilitate a physical space and a space in the community that represents all CSB/SJU students.

“The resources that are supposed to be going into these different centers,” Taylor said, “are supposed to be not only spaces for club meetings, club events or Senate meetings and Senate events, but it’s supposed to a place where students can go party on the weekends and release some stress, but on the weekdays students can also come in and not only tutor other students but also be tutored.”

Taylor hopes the Center will include various staff such as professors, new directors and counselors for students. The Center can also benefit from hiring recent alum who understand the struggles marginalized students face on campus, as well as alum further along in their careers who can help students network and plan their careers.

This Center is an effort to make resources accessible and let students know that there is a space to be accepted and a place to learn in a judgement-free setting. Taylor hopes that the Admissions departments will work with the Center to show the space to as many incoming students as possible.

“Our vision is that this center becomes the crown jewel of St. Ben’s and St. John’s, and that students come here to for this center to get educated on these topics, because we’re passionate about it, and this center’s going to be passionate about it,” Taylor said.

More than a space

“We just hope that this can be a place of community, where students can go and feel like they can be authentically themselves, and a place where students can just be,” Taylor said. Pieper echoed those remarks.

“It’s a space to feel like you belong, like you actually do feel welcome here,” Pieper said. This space provides more than resources to the students it will serve.

“It’s not a sanctuary and it’s not a safe haven, but it’s just a place to be,” Pieper said.

“We talk about safe spaces, but what is an actual safe space? A place where students don’t have to worry about being harassed, criticized, commented on, et cetera. Students can just go and be,” Taylor said. “CSB/SJU has a culture that you can’t escape from, and I hope that this building serves as that space where students can go and relieve that stress—you know, take off your mask.”

Taylor, Pieper and Larson pushed these spaces as an absolute necessary to protect these students’ ability to survive and thrive on campus. This project is too important to let it fizzle out. These leaders seek to complete their proposal by the end of the academic year. Much of the work that’s been done so far has been towards drafting a proposal to secure administration’s support, and therefore secure administration’s accountability. While previous efforts have been abandoned, leaving future students to rebuild, these leaders are determined to prevent that from happening again.

“This year I think has had the most momentum, I would say, on the administrative level,” Pieper said. “It’s definitely been a lack thereof, I’d say, up until now, very bluntly. I’d still say there’s a lack of motivation.”

Finalizing these logistic details is the only obstacle between them and a major improvement to our campuses. Finances, location, permits, designing an equitable and environmental space and other questions all come together to slow down the process.

“Once the space has been concluded and the money has been allocated for, or at least the money has been advertised for — there are different routes to get the money that we know of, for sure — then there’s noting stopping us,” Taylor said.

Of course, delays always causes frustration, especially when these issues are not new to our country or our campus. The Call to Action, though a good step, has yet to be adequately answered, according to Taylor.

“Personally, I believe that the schools’ responses to the Senate Call for Action were unsatisfactory,” Taylor said. “They do a really good job with acknowledging needs and acknowledging claims and proposals, but not a good job with following through.”

Why this? Why now?

“I think now it’s necessary, it’s being called upon, because it’s been so many years we’ve been asking and no response,” Larson said. “I am one among many, many, many people who have been pushing for this space.”

For McCovery, actions speak far louder than words, and a lack of accountability from administration up to this point is deeply troubling.

“I’m done talking to St. Ben’s and St. John’s about the concerns that have been brought up for not only my incoming freshman year, the class of 2020, but all of the alum and alumni who have come before me who have been stating the same concerns,” McCovery said.

Making sure that this work is documented is crucial to ensuring the project’s completion. CSB/SJU encourages students to advocate for themselves, and that advocacy merits action.

“We have taken all of those critiques and criticisms into account, and we are going about it in the right way, and we’ve being very respectful, and we’ve been patient, so all the words are now on paper,” McCovery said.

Patience from students met by inaction by the institutions feels like hypocrisy.

“If you are going to continue being an institution, and you are going to preach, you might as well practice what you preach, because that’s the most hypocritical thing an institution can do, in my eyes,” Pieper said. To them, it’s exploitive for an institution to market inclusivity without taking steps to make all students feel included. Failure to make progress towards inclusivity hurts students.

“It’s a really indescribable feeling,” Pieper said. “Why do we have to care more than they do, when this isn’t our problem, it’s theirs?”

Taylor shared similar thoughts.

“This Center should be a place where St. Ben’s and St. John’s takes responsibility for the racism that we have to experience,” Taylor said. “There was an article that came out in 1970, and it said that it’s not fair for Black students to transform a culture that is oppressing us, and that’s true.”

For Taylor, student leadership wasn’t something he sought out.

“I came in as a freshman really opposed to being a leader because of my leadership style,” Taylor said. “I have been doing the exact same things and saying the exact same things in different ways, in different avenues, in different conversations with different people since my freshman year. It’s not something that we ask to do.”

One goal of this Center is to make it so that students no longer have to advocate for their right to be themselves.

“If CSB and SJU had a culture that was inclusive and diverse and accepting and anti-homophobic and anti-white supremacist, then we wouldn’t have these conversations. I would love to retire myself to being a regular student,” Taylor said. “If I feel uncomfortable in my class, or if I’m always the one people talk to when they talk about race or sexuality or gender because they don’t have opinions of their own, or they’re hesitant because of their white fragilities, then what choice do I have to adopt this role?”

Pieper spoke to confusion some students may feel towards why their classmates who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+ or non-Christian have such a strong need for a separate space.

“I get it, I empathize with you, and I don’t want you to feel like this is at all not including you. But take a step back. Put yourself in my shoes, in Sadé’s shoes, in Geonn’s shoes and then you’ll get it,” Pieper said. “I get it, but this isn’t about you.”

This space will also serve to increase the connectedness on campus across different communities by encouraging dialogue and growth.

“That’s what a community does, a community makes it comfortable for who’s living there or it provides a space for uncomfortbility to be challenged,” Larson said. For students who don’t identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+ or non-Christian, facing the discomfort that precedes growth is crucial to strengthening our community.

“It’s respect for persons, and that’s a huge thing, and hospitality,” Larson said. “That’s not very welcoming to only welcome your own viewpoint.”

“To my white peers, and the white faculty, staff and et cetera, I would ask them: do you feel an unbearing weight on your back to be professional, to say the right things, to do the right things?” Taylor said. “Do you feel that pressure up until you walk into your house, and even when you walk into your house, do you feel the pressure of people looking at you, judging you, maybe copying your style, maybe telling on you? Do you feel safe?”

Students who don’t agree with how these students are engaging in this work are encouraged to speak up and join in the work. Big problems need big solutions, and big solutions take sustained effort.

“Whoever is making a commentary on our actions needs to be involved in this, so it can be our actions,” Taylor said. “When we propose solutions to problems, is there a root problem? And if there’s a root problem, it needs a root solution.”

McCovery agreed completely.

“Give us the right tools to make the change that we want to see happen,” McCovery said.

While each student is making a contribution to the greater good, their work should be the rule, not the exception. Fortunately for this’s center’s future, more students are willing and able to take on the work after Larson, Pieper and Taylor graduate.

“There are so many people that are already doing so much work that are so much younger than me,” Larson said. “That work won’t stop there, and I have so much more faith in our community than to let it go.”