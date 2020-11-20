SJU under lockdown

BREAKING: SJU under lockdown as authorities search for a dangerous suspect

St. John’s campus is under lockdown today after a suspect, who may be armed, fled onto campus. We will continue to provide information as it is being released.

8:41 a.m. An emergency alert went out advising everyone on St. John’s campus to remain inside after a suspect fled on foot from a police pursuit. According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect assaulted a State Trooper during a traffic stop this morning after a pursuit on I-94 and fled on foot. Police continue to employ helicopters, door-to-door searches in Flynntown area residences and a broad search perimeter to find the suspect. Link buses are suspended, and everyone on campus has been advised to remain inside and lock their doors.

2:00 p.m. Pictures and videos of both the police helicopters flying over campus and the large presence of armed law enforcement officers have been circulating social media since the lockdown began earlier today. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the suspect robbed an individual for their clothing, car keys and cell phone. All afternoon classes have been moved online as the search continues.

2:30 pm Law enforcement officers are now searching every building on campus.

5:45 pm The Office of the President has announced that all buildings have now been searched. The suspect is still at large. Johnnies are allowed to leave their residences to get food but are asked to otherwise remain indoors. Bennies have been asked to stay at CSB. The Link will run from CSB to SJU at 7 and leave for CSB at 7:15.

Law enforcement will remain on campus overnight. Authorities urge anyone with information to call 911 immediately and not to approach the suspect.

7:25 pm According to the Office of the President, the suspect was apprehended around 6:15 pm tonight near Prep