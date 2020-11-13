Opinion | @CSBSJUconservatives Instagram owners, identify yourselves

By Sam Black

[email protected]

I’ve spent much of the past few weeks viewing and responding to the Instagram stories posted by @CSBSJUconservatives. Some may say this is a waste of time and embarrassing on my part, and those people would be right. Yet, here I am, clicking through each and every story, sending them to my friends and firing back probably unhelpful responses in hopes that the anonymous faces behind these accounts will finally admit that this has all just been a satirical exercise that overshot the landing a bit.

I, for one, am choosing to believe that Bennies and Johnnies would not bend to Cirque-du-Soleil levels of backwardness and cite information from storied pillars of ethical news reporting such as tween TikTok user @BidenThinks or @Conservativehypehouse, just to give new life to the same racist tropes of generations past. This account, clearly not representative of a large portion of our community’s conservatives, rejects standards of respectable debate, instead choosing to thrive off of misinformation and play into fictionalized hysteria.

If you don’t have an Instagram, or would prefer not to view this content, I can provide you with a few examples of what I’m talking about. To encourage voting, they posted a story that encouraged viewers to “vote as if you don’t want to foot others medical bills that don’t belong here.” Who exactly are you saying, “doesn’t belong here?” Be specific.

Another post’s caption pleads, “If you love your LGBTQ+ friends, you MUST vote for trump in order to keep their rights and freedom!!!!!!!” with an accompanying picture saying, “Most LGBT people are too manipulated to see they’re being used by the leftist machine.” This a quirky take, considering that Trump opposed the Equality Act and joked about Mike Pence’s desire to hang LGBTQ people. That is real. Refer to “The Real List of Trump’s ‘Unprecedented Steps’ for the LGBTQ Community” from the Human Rights Campaign for more information on that.

Sarcasm aside, I believe that this account and the bigotry it promotes has absolutely no place on our campuses. The anonymity of the contributors provides them with a shield to avoid any real consequences and signals that they know exactly how harmful their ideas are. If they really thought their ideologies were anything less than anti-Black, anti-women, anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-democracy, they wouldn’t be afraid to attach their names to them.

One of their more disturbing posts features Kaitlin Bennet, who states, “When these riots specifically shout, ‘Black lives matter’ they shout the names of drug addicts and felons and pedophiles.” The account captioned this video, “You’re brainwashed if you think she’s wrong.”

The lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the 1,353 Black Americans who have been killed by police since Jan. 1, 2015 (as reported by the Washington Post) mattered and cannot be reduced to labels meant to dehumanize.

In my opinion, Trump is a white supremacist who will haunt your kids’ history books in ways we can’t yet predict. The values he supports are not new, and they will last as long as the lingering legacy of colonialism will allow them to.

The owners of this Instagram account are entitled to their opinion, and my purpose in writing this piece isn’t to suggest otherwise. However, for the sake of the students whose identities you are targeting, please have the decency to claim your words. I think if you truly believed what you are saying was right, you would not maintain anonymity. In the meantime, I encourage those who disagree with the content of the account to give them a follow and litter their posts with actual data and evidence to refute their unwarranted and bigoted claims.

My plea to the owners of this account and those who align with its ideas is this: do the hard thing, the thing that your grandchildren will be proud you did. Take a stand against bigotry. A public one. You can have your opinions, but there is no redemption in spreading baseless claims. History will not forget these, just as we have not forgotten those of the generations that came before us. You can’t change what you said yesterday, but you can choose how you live your tomorrow. It is not too late, and the future of our democracy will thank you.

