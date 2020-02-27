Our View | Thank you, President Hinton

We can only imagine the challenges that come with being the president of a college. Between day-to-day administration, fundraising, representing the institution at public events and connecting with the student body, the responsibility and dedication required to be successful are borderline unthinkable. And yet, by all appearances, CSB President Mary Dana Hinton went above and beyond during her time at St. Ben’s.

Before we say more, it’s worth noting the obvious: all four of us are Johnnies. We don’t pretend to fully understand the impact President Hinton had on the women and culture of St. Ben’s. We can only speak to our own impressions and interactions with President Hinton, but we hope we can speak for most Bennies and Johnnies. We are immensely sad to see her go.

Despite being at the helm of CSB for only six years, President Hinton achieved some remarkable goals. President Hinton made history as the first African American president of St. Ben’s. Her work helped put CSB on firm financial footing, she supervised the building and renovation of top-tier campus facilities and her efforts to make CSB a more inclusive and culturally responsible place have helped pave the way for important shifts in campus culture and awareness.

But President Hinton is admirable for much more than her administrative achievements. Whether you know her as President Hinton, MDH, or “Queen,” chances are you’ve had a conversation with her and left feeling better because of it. She expresses such a genuine interest in every student she speaks with, and she possesses a warmth that is so uncommon it can’t help but be memorable. Her ability to remember students’ names and their stories is remarkable. Not only does she take a genuine interest in students, but she walks the walk. Students have often received personal emails or notes from MDH expressing her praise for students’ good deeds. She prioritizes students with compassionate grace.

Hinton is also a brilliant and nationally respected leader in higher education. MDH is the chair of the Minnesota Private College Council Board of Presidents and is a member of the Board of Directors for the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U), the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU), The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC), Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) and the University Leadership Council. Her excellence was well-recognized nationally and she will no doubt continue to shape the liberal arts higher education landscape in years to come at Hollins University.

MDH’s tenure was bound to end, but for us, it comes too soon. It’s the least we can all do moving forward to ‘let our light shine.’ President Hinton, from all of us at The Record, thank you, and best of luck in your new position.

