Opinion | ‘Stairs have become the bane of my existence’

By Holly Ossanna

[email protected]

Over the years, stairs have become the bane of my existence. Not only are they forced corridors of cardio-inducing hell, but stairways create an intimate space where tired and angry people are forced to cohabitate for lengthy minutes in an unspoken game of survival of the fittest. There are no winners on a staircase; we are all losers who just chose not to take the elevator.



My intimidation of stairs can best be explained by the staircases in the Quad. Such a large building contains numerous staircases; however, two main sets stand immediately in the entryway. An ‘up’ staircase and a ‘down’ staircase. Yet, both staircases were not created equal.



The ‘down’ staircase reaches all the way up to the fourth floor, while the ‘up’ staircase only reaches the second floor. For those unfortunate enough to have class on the third or fourth floors, staircase rules dictate that they walk to the second floor and cross over to another staircase to continue upward to their destination. This is a ridiculous notion that takes far too much time and effort to ultimately be efficient.



As someone who prides themselves in their stamina and determination, I always opt to walk up the ‘down’ staircase to my class on the third floor, all while receiving dirty looks from peers walking the opposite direction.



It is as if I am breaking an unspoken social norm, but at this point I couldn’t care less.



I don’t criticize those who choose to use the elevator or need to make the stop on floor two to get their second wind. I criticize those who reprimand other stair users for ‘incorrect’ staircase usage. The annoyance associated with the stairs is quite understandable; the staircase is not quite wide enough for two individuals to pass by each other without a slight readjustment to one’s walking habits.



A staircase by default can be utilized in an up or downward fashion if people maintain proper staircase etiquette. There is no need to walk up or down a staircase next to another person, or worse yet, to walk in the very middle of the staircase. This just presents a sense of staircase entitlement when all staircase users should act in an equally respectful fashion and not hog the already limited corridor of space.



A university that holds bus etiquette in such high regard, as all Link users will attest, should not find the shift to proper sta ircase etiquette a challenging prospect. Disregarding the designated ‘up’ and ‘down’ staircase directions not only has the possibility to improve individual staircase decorum but presents the campus with an opportunity to highlight some core Benedictine Values, namely respect.



To those who prefer to use the elevator or alternative staircases, I say good for you.



To those who insist on berating other stair users for using the staircase in both directions, as a staircase is meant to be used, I say get over yourself.