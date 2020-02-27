Opinion | Decorating Link windows causes motion sickness

By Rachel Linhardt

[email protected]

I want to be perfectly clear that the murals on the Links can be a touchy subject. I am aware of this. This piece is not on the murals themselves, but on the part that covers the windows: the screen-like things with the holes in them.



Why am I arguing against them? They contribute to motion sickness.



Motion sickness can be tricky to handle. Any type of transportation, from airplanes to boats to automobiles, can cause motion sickness. Symptoms can vary but two of the most common symptoms are dizziness and nausea.



The Mayo Clinic suggests focusing on the horizon —looking out the window —and sitting near the front in automobiles. There also is some medication that can be taken for motion sickness.



The main issue for students with motion sickness is that Link seating is largely chance. This means they can’t always guarantee they will have a seat near the front or by a window, which means they are likely going to feel motion sick on the ride between campuses. And while medicine exists, it might require to be taken with food or to be taken some time beforehand, which is not always possible when it comes to catching the Link before and after class.



Now add in the decorated Links with screens that cover most of the windows. There are a couple of screen-free windows in the back but sitting in the back makes motion sickness worse. They could probably normally sit two, three rows back from the front at most and look out the window, but this bus has screens. These students are now limited to the seats right up front and the odds of them getting these seats is slim.



The most unfortunate part of these is that this isn’t hyperbole. Several of my friends suffer from motion sickness and every single one of them has said that the screens make their motion sickness worse. There are likely more. Some of the milder cases complain about headaches and dizziness. The more extreme cases struggle to avoid that $300 fine.



Let me be perfectly clear. I’m not commenting on the murals themselves. The screens could be completely decoration-free, and the issue would remain. It is also not the same as fogged up windows, as those can be wiped, and boom, a window to look out. The same can’t be said of the screens.



Again, I’m not suggesting we get rid of the murals. I’m suggesting a compromise. Regardless of your thoughts on the murals, it is not fair for these poor students to suffer every time they get on a Link with screens on the windows. It is already difficult enough for them to try to get a seat that will minimize the motion sickness and the screens limit them even further. It is possible to put murals on the Links that don’t cover the windows. It might be more difficult in some ways, but it is possible.



Stop decorating the Link windows. Please.