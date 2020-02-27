Music Review | Roddy Ricch rises to the top with unique SoCal sound

By Seth Holland

The Southern California rap scene is an undeniable part of hip-hop history. With artists like those in N.W.A. and Ice-T helping to distill the gangster rap sound in the 1980s and Dr. Dre pioneering G-Funk in his solo work, the West Coast scene has carved out a unique sound that persists through some rappers today.

Where YG and Nipsey Hussle built careers on utilizing the sounds of their hip-hop forefathers, creating gritty rap about the hustle and grind found in the streets of Los Angeles over funky synthesizers, up-and-coming artist Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr. a.k.a. Roddy Ricch has proven himself an interesting and multitalented prospect in the West Coast rap game. Although Ballin’ and High Fashion both see Ricch paired with West Coast legend DJ Mustard, what Ricch is able to do with the traditional sounds expected of SoCal artists is different than many of his coastal contemporaries.

Hailing from the origin of many historic talents like Kendrick Lamar and The Game, Roddy Ricch was born and raised in Compton, Calif. In fact, Ricch recalls a unique encounter with Lamar in a 2019 interview with Charles Holmes of Rolling Stone titled “Roddy Ricch Is a Star, But Has No One to Celebrate With.”

“He went to my mama church. Just randomly, I went one day, and he was there with his peoples,” Ricch said. “This was before Swimming Pools had came out. I had rapped for him and he told me, ‘You going to be somebody in the world.’”

Having a co-sign from one of the most prominent and reclusive artists in popular music is an accolade most rising rappers cannot claim and solidifies Ricch’s position in the game today as one that has been earned. As Lamar’s own raps have shown, life in Compton is anything but simple, and Ricch’s experiences are no exception. In many songs across his discography, from Down Below to War Baby, Ricch discusses his prior experiences in his home town: “I was trappin’ in the box had to break out/Hurt my soul when the feds kicked down the vacant house.” These stories can be heard throughout his discography and tell an interesting story of a trapper-turned-rapper in Ricch’s own style.

The Roddy Ricch style is one that seems alien compared to what has traditionally come out of the Compton scene. Most well-known Compton hip-hop is fairly traditional, with rappers spitting complex bars about the trials and tribulations of coming from poverty and the hustle it takes to get an attempt at escaping it, frequently leading to meditations on wealth when said artists have “made it.” In a 2018 interview with XXL magazine columnist Robby Seabrook III titled “The Break Presents: Roddy Ricch,” he described the Chicago and Atlanta influences that can be heard in his half-sung, half-rapped delivery, “My first time out of state — when I was like 12 or 13 — [was] Chicago,” Ricch said. “So that was, like, when Chief Keef first came out, Lil Durk was doing his thing, all the Chicago rappers was on somethin’. I kinda attached myself to that in middle school.”

Ricch went on to state that he listened to other influential artists from outside of his home state, such as Future, Meek Mill and Speaker Knockerz.

These days, Ricch has undeniably carved out his own niche in the hip-hop scene in a relatively short time. He is from one of the most historic locations in rap history. He has been featured on tracks featuring both his contemporaries, like Gunna and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and his inspirations, such as Future, Meek Mill and Lil Durk.

Ricch has a No. 1 song in The Box that has seen success in spite of the fact that it was not released as a single, and the album on which it is featured, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, has also topped the charts multiple times over several weeks.

Considering the commercial success of this, his debut album, Roddy Ricch is unlikely to be going anywhere anytime soon.