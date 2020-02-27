Johnnie Tennis | Volleying to victory

By Jake MCcCormick

[email protected]

St. John’s tennis got underway earlier this month with an 8-1 domination of Northwestern (Minn.) in Sartell. The win marked the start of a much-anticipated season after SJU managed to comfortably defeat several conference rivals in 2019, namely St. Thomas and Bethel.

St. John’s went on to win its next three matches against Hamline (9-0), Concordia (6-3) and St. Scholastica (6-3).

Head Coach John Bowe sees these early wins as serious confidence boosters. “Great confidence is being built, we have a young team and they’re playing well,” Bowe said.



The Johnnies will need all the confidence they can muster if they are to beat the DII competition they will face in Orlando, Fla. over spring break. Junior Parker Dutko was not oblivious to this challenge.

“[In Orlando] we mainly are just focusing on getting playing time, and not really worrying about winning every match. We are playing some good teams… it’s going to be a good experience,” Dutko said.



The Johnnies squared off against DI Appalachian State in Orlando last year, so this team certainly has the experience necessary to go head-to-head with DII Cedarville (Ohio). SJU will also face Midway (Ky.), Regis (Mass.) and Ohio Northern in Orlando before resuming conference play on March 15 against St. Thomas.

Dutko emphasized the teams’ need to play well against their conference opponents. “Our biggest challenge will be really closing matches on good teams and making sure we win,” Dutko said.

Dutko also shed some light on what he anticipates the biggest roadblocks to Johnnie MIAC success will be.

“We are going to have huge battles against Bethel and Mac[alester] so we really need to get better at doubles in order to win those matches. I think that will be the largest challenge we are going to have to overcome this year.”

“We have so much depth this year and our No. 5 to No. 12 are the same caliber of play so setting a lineup is tough at the No. 5/6 single spots,” Bowe said.

Dutko was very confident in the team’s ability to live up to the high bar they set for themselves last year.

“We realize that we have a very talented team and [that we] could even be as good as our team last year, which was one of the best years our team has ever had. This is because of the great leadership of the upperclassmen but also the young talent our team has,” Dutko said.

With four wins already under their belt to start the season, three of which came at the expense of MIAC rivals, this team looks toward success over Spring Break and into the rest of the season.