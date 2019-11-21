Readers’ Letters: A response from one of those “old white men”

I might be one of those “old white men” that Adam Schwartz rails against. He has extracted and sought to analyze a variety of statistics regarding current demographics. I might note that an analyst is frequently an entry level position in business or government. However, what he has failed to understand is how the how change occurs in a democracy and that there is no one correct view of America. It would appear that the views expressed in his letter are reflective of a leftist world view and about half of the country disagrees with him. Whether left or right, there are positions that each find repugnant in the other and our democracy provides a mechanism to sort them out.

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, as well as the other older members of Congress, are there because their constituents have continued to elect them—presumably because they reflect the values and priorities of their constituents. To get into these positions of power they have had to articulate a political philosophy, raise money, conduct election campaigns, build consensus for their policies in Congress, undertake negotiations, develop coalitions and withstand constant criticism. This is why they are there—not because of some statistical analysis. No effective politician is going to change their political philosophy based on some statistical analysis of the present or sense of entitlement on the part of some. They all have a philosophy as to where they want to take the country which is likely different than what today’s statistics demonstrate.

Adam obviously has a sense of zeal, but this is coupled with a high degree of naivety as to how the world works. However, if Adam feels that change is warranted, he needs to continue his education past the academy and into the real world to develop the experiential wisdom that is necessary to effect change. Thus, I might suggest that a good place to start is to work for a politician or party and learn what it takes, i.e. do the leg work of canvasing, developing policies, communicating those policies to voting citizens, undertaking fundraising and developing campaign strategies. The next step might be an actual test of what was learned by running for office.

Merely complaining about “old white men” only speaks to a sense of arrogance and entitlement. He might need one of these “old white men” to take him under their wing to provide some wisdom and mentoring. The voices he notes are being dismissed because they haven’t demonstrated their maturity to obtain or effect power in American democratic institutions. Whining does not generate respect or demonstrate maturity which is why the Squad is legislatively ineffective though they get a lot of press.

I would suggest Martin Luther King represents an excellent example of someone without power who was able to catalyze change on the part of a disenfranchised minority with the result that there are now many African-American elected officials at all levels of government. Or perhaps consider Lyndon Johnson who got the Civil Rights Act of 1965 passed by ignoring the Southern Democrats and working with Republicans.

Finally, to continue Adams illustration—though someday with some aging he may represent a fine scotch whiskey, today he is simply barley in the academic field.

