Opinion | Climate change touches health too

By Quinlen Marshall

Climate change has quickly become one of the defining issues facing humanity in the 21st century, threatening society from nearly every direction. Many descriptions of climate change rightfully begin with environmental impacts; increasing global temperatures, decreasing diversity of species, changes in weather patterns and many more. While these impacts are indeed relevant and are the root of the threat climate change poses, further discussions and descriptions should equally mention the profound impact climate change will have on the very bedrock of life itself: health and development.



This notion is not a novel idea. The right to health was cited within the 2015 Paris Agreement that paved a path forward for global efforts to combat climate change, and at the United Nations Climate Change conference held in Bonn, Germany in 2017, former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger made a memorable remark about climate change and health. He stated, “I want the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) to come up with a rule that no one is allowed to talk about climate change without talking about health.”



It has become clear that the environmental impacts alone are insufficient when considering how climate change will affect our planet. A plethora of evidence gives rise to this notion: the 2003 European heatwave that contributed to 70,000 additional deaths was made twice as likely due to climate change. A longitudinal study in Burkina Faso demonstrated exposure to moderate or extreme heat significantly increased premature mortality from non-communicable diseases.



Over the last 40 years, more than 90 percent of natural disasters affecting Pakistan have been triggered or exacerbated due to events related to climate change. The evidence is clear: consideration of health must be noted, and people are actively suffering because of it in many parts of the world.



Those suffering the most due to climate change have often contributed the least to its causes. Consider children—they are especially susceptible to the impacts of climate change. Their immature physiology and metabolism, incomplete development, increased exposure to air and water per unit of body weight and dependence on caregivers all contribute to their increased risk compared to other populations. Studies have indicated that 88 percent of disease burden attributable to climate change falls to children younger than five years old, especially in developing countries where infectious disease and malnutrition already adversely affect children without climate change exacerbation.



Despite a special initiative launched by the WHO to fight the burden on children’s health due to climate change, there is still much work to be done.



To protect our most vulnerable populations and our greatest asset—our health—policymakers and leaders must fight the profound toll climate change will exert on the health.



Promoting climate-resilient health systems, mobilizing the health community as advocates for climate action, utilizing native and traditional ideals regarding health and including adverse health outcomes in economic analyses of climate change will help protect human health from the most pressing issue of our time.