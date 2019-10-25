Student Music Review | Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’ is elusive, but worth it

By Seth Holland

[email protected]

Frank Ocean: Endless

The year is 2016, you are a Frank Ocean fan, it has been four years since “Channel Orange,” and the speculation about an upcoming album is at a fever pitch. You read online that a video with new music has just premiered. You go to the livestream to find black-and-white footage of Frank Ocean in a warehouse… building a staircase?



This is the reality that faced me and many other fans upon the release of Ocean’s visual album “Endless.” Released before “Blonde”, only on Apple Music, and accompanied with a DIY spiral staircase instructional video. Very few albums have ever given themselves more cause to fall into obscurity. Despite its strange format however, “Endless” is a prime example of Frank Ocean doing what he does best: forming yet another collection of some of R&B’s most unique, atmospheric and emotional music. What is perhaps most intriguing, is that the album features many concepts that would be elaborated on his critically-acclaimed album “Blonde.”



Disregarding the video, which is a shame as the staircase is the definition of quality craftsmanship, the album opens with a brief introduction that bleeds into a beautiful, breathy cover of the Isley Brothers’ classic “At Your Best (You Are Love).” English artist Sampha teams up with Ocean in the brief track “Alabama,” which is followed by some of Ocean’s best rapping in

“U-N-I-T-Y,” The latter track covers a range of topics, from Ocean’s headspace while writing “Blonde” to a reflection on his success and wealth.



Following a brief interlude, the liveliest track of the album so far, “Commes des garçons,” details an open relationship Ocean had with another man, while using the title as a clever allusion to the subject. “Wither” is the next full track, and a concept seemingly elaborated on in “Blonde” is seen here. Much like the track “Solo” from “Blonde,” Ocean uses homophones to describe how he wishes to start a family with someone and have the new generation see him “with her” as he gets old and withers from age.



“In Here Somewhere” is another sentimental ballad, this time revolving around cherishing the time one has with their loved ones. A brief instrumental leads into the smooth, laid-back sing-rapping of “Slide on Me,” which bleeds into another song that fits the same descriptors, “Sideways.” Both cover the ideas of people waiting for things to go “sideways” for Ocean, and his coping with the life of an artist.



One interlude later, and Ocean can be heard questioning the loyalty of another on the brief “Deathwish.” The electric guitar-backed “Rushes” follows and brings its own meditations on relationships along with it. With self-harmonies and reverb, Ocean meditates on the memories of exciting rushes and memories that came from being with someone who has left him behind, singing “First time I was rushing for a wait/Now I’m waiting for a rush.”



“Rushes To,” an instrumental track, leads into what is the best track on the entire project: the melancholic, simple, and wistful “Higgs.” In “Higgs,” Ocean mourns a lost love and delivers what is perhaps his most

powerful vocal performance in a bridge that explodes with emotion and pleads for them to “turn back” to him, all over a simple acoustic guitar accompaniment. After a brief pause, the jumpy “Mitsubishi Sony” concludes with a verse that transitions into a skittering instrumental. To close, a reprise of the intro in the form of a techno dance track oddly accompanies the “workbench clean-up” portion of the staircase building quite nicely.



“Endless” is an underrated album for many reasons. It is annoyingly difficult to find without Apple Music, is only officially released for streaming in video form, and is 100 percent more staircase-related than anything else you will watch this week. Once one gets past all of that, they will find “Endless” to be a proto-“Blonde” of sorts.



“Endless” features songs that explore the nostalgia of the past, like “Ivy” on “Blonde,” uses homophones to illustrate emotion heard in “Solo,” and confront heartbreak with equal parts of metaphor and tact, felt in “Self Control” all the while maintaining an atmosphere independent to its follow-up. This independent atmosphere makes every minute of “Endless” its own unique experience, and thus, worth a listen.

Rating: 8/10