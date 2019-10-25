Reader’s Letter: Michael Hemesath will be judged as a giant at St. John’s

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the Oct. 18, 2019, The Record article about St. John’s President Emeritus Michael Hemesath. It was wonderful to hear Michael’s voice in your reporting and to hear his perspective on his seven-year administration.

I am not a Johnnie, and I am not a Bennie, but I have worked for 17 years as the Director of Communications for the President at Saint John’s. In 2002, I was hired by Br. Dietrich Reinhart, OSB, then worked with Interim President Dan Whalen for 10 months after Br. Dietrich’s untimely death in December 2008 and I worked with Fr. Bob Koopmann, OSB, during his three-year term. Michael Hemesath was then hired in 2012 as the first appointed lay president of the university. He ventured down a wholly uncharted path and took on a historic role.

During his term, Michael was always among the brightest and most thoughtful

people in the room, but more importantly, he cared. He cared about all of St. John’s and ably demonstrated what it meant to be a Benedictine president and a Johnnie.

Reason, calm, compassion and principle were hallmarks of his persona. His dedication to St. John’s was

evident in the professionalism and grace he unfailingly displayed until the very last day of his term. Since then, over and over again,

people from all parts of campus (students, staff, faculty, administrators) have told me how much his presence, his heartfelt greetings and his sincere inquiries about them and their families had meant to them over the years.

St. John’s is truly a better place for having had such a Benedictine president. I know I’m a better person for having had him as a boss, a mentor and a friend. I firmly believe that history will judge him as one of the giants of St. John’s.

I pray that Michael and his family will find a happy place to live and work. Wherever it is, it will be a fortunate community to have such extraordinary people be a part of it.

Sincerely,

Doris Matter, Soon-to-be-retired Director of

Communications for the President, SJU