Opinion | ‘Contraception and abortion are not the answer’

By Emily Kling

[email protected]

Healthcare and bodily autonomy (and ‘Instagram-able’ stickers, sugary treats and other goodies) can now be sent directly to your door under the guise of a “discreet pink box.”

This is the model of Pill Club, a San Francisco-based start-up that touts itself as the “easy and fun way to get birth control”—their current Facebook cover photo even complete with a bold and saturated flat-lay of “The Pill” alongside gummy candy. Recent page posts are tagged with overly saccharine captions like, “if you enjoy self-care and goodies, this club is made for you!” and “stop overcommitting unless it’s overcommitting on your birth control!”

Last time I checked, however, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified hormonal contraception a Group I carcinogen, not a substance to be marketed with goodie bags, health and certainly not bodily autonomy.

The supreme value of modern feminism is a self-governance of the body without external coercion or influence or what is otherwise championed as ‘bodily autonomy.’ Under this lens, contraception is considered the ‘linchpin’ to a woman’s freedom and health and thereby a necessary element for bodily autonomy. To any way threaten or suggest restrictions on access to contraception or abortion is to shake this ‘bodily autonomy’ to the core; however, a woman’s self-governance of her body is compromised by the very nature of the female anatomy.

Yet, advocates for contraception and abortion indeed perpetuate the lie that hormonal birth control is healthy for women and a fundamental right to her ‘bodily autonomy.’ Simply put, these two “reproductive rights” are both practical extensions of the same issue: achieving bodily autonomy by whatever means necessary, even by inflicting violence upon one’s body.

We are not taught to be critical of contraception because it is the “solution” to the “problem” of pregnancy. The Pill Club argues hormonal birth control is practically synonymous with a gummy vitamin. However, hormonal birth control is of significance because women are ingesting synthetic hormones in order to make a physiological symptom (namely: fertility) intentionally malfunction. But the consequences of hormonal birth control extend beyond debilitating mental and physical ailments like suicidal ideation, blood clots and stroke—birth control also gravely harms the culture.

Contraception is genuinely bad for women because it creates a culture where women are expected to be sexually available for men and to behave as if they have complete bodily autonomy when engaging in sex. However, when the reality of female biology rears its head, it is women who carry the burden to impose that “bodily autonomy” violently on themselves with an abortion and more contraception. Ironically, this very situation demonstrates that bodily autonomy does not exist for women in the way it exists for men. Men and women are endowed with equal dignity but do not possess the same bodily autonomy because of their

distinctive reproductive realities.

Changing the language may change the culture, but it doesn’t change what’s real. There is a givenness to our bodies that we must reckon with, but contraception and abortion are not the answer.

This is the opinion of Emily Kling, CSB senior