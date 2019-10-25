CSB celebrates Bennie Day on Friday

By Brianna Steigauf

[email protected]

Each fall, CSB students look forward to walking into Gorecki Fireside and seeing the familiar tables with t-shirts and Special K bars. A traditional day on campus, Bennie Day is when CSB students and alumnae celebrate being part of the CSB community.



Historically held on the Thursday before Homecoming weekend and set up for students by both the CSB Senate and Alumnae Relations, this year Bennie Day has made the move to Friday, Oct. 25, a decision made by CSB Senate to draw more people to the events of Bennie Day and make it a bigger event.



“We wanted to have it on a Friday, we wanted to make sure as many of our campus community such as administrators, student body, the Senate and the monastic community could join us,” Jane Ludwig, CSB Senate Community Representative said. “My fellow Senators and I talked about how Bennie Day has turned kind of into a normal Thursday where people would just walk through Gorecki, get a Special K bar, buy a t-shirt and call it a day. So we were trying to think of ways that we could amp it up where it’s a big deal, where it’s a big celebration.”



Ludwig, a junior Hispanic studies and psychology double major, is in charge of planning for Bennie Day and the activities that go with it. This year it includes a recess time with CSB senators, a photo booth and giving students rides to class across campus in golf carts.



“We have a bunch of games and toys and stuff from the OLC so that students can just walk through and have some fun in their day. We’re really trying to increase that

Senate presence and make it a little more fun. The staples of the Special K bars and the T-shirts will still be there, too,” Ludwig said. President Hinton and some of her cabinet members will be there as well to

socialize.



Originally, Bennie Day was a day when CSB alumnae came back to visit and connect with friends and current students. Many alumae celebrate their own Bennie Day with the community of Bennies near them if they aren’t able to make it back to campus. These gatherings of Bennies happen across the state and country as well as in the Bahamas and London.



“They have dinners or luncheons and just get together and have mini reunions wherever they are, so if they can’t come to campus they’re still celebrating the day,” Lud wig said. “We want to be more in

conjunction with Alumnae Relations because that relationship has kind of disappeared a little bit.”



Although the date was moved this fall, for future Bennie Days the CSB Senate hopes to have more connections with CSB alumnae. Events involving current CSB

students engaging and networking with alumnae are something Ludwig is hoping for.