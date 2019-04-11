Reader Letter | The power of grace under pressure

Dear Editor,



Recently, I experienced another encounter with a person who had opposing views of the LGBTQ+ community. As a gay man, one can assume that this did not go well for me.

I am a tour guide at the SJU admissions office and have had multiple situations of people touring this school who have made homophobic comments and concerns when I am discussing the inclusiveness of the CSB/SJU institutions. When it comes to reacting in these situations, I remember the value of grace. I remain courteous and confident of their oppositions and continue professing my love for the CSB and SJU institutions.

Even though, it is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. Continuing a tour for people who disagree with my identity for a reason unknown is an undiscovered territory. I never in my life would have thought I would have to cross that bridge, especially while leading tours.

But, after many times of encountering these types of people, I do not react irrationally or inappropriately.

I simply continue on with life and the tour. In my opinion, grace has its way of simply refining my way of thinking and appreciating the life I have outside of the discrimination.

I consider myself stronger and wiser from it. If you ever find yourself in a cruel situation, remember to remain chill.

Do not react irrationally, that is stepping down to their level. Rise above and value grace.

Sincerly,



Jack Pieper, ‘21



SJU sophomore