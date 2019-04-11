Reader Letter | Church sex abuse scandals, stronger accountability needed

Dear Editor,



“The tragedy of the Reformation was that people of the Church turned on one another.”

On Tuesday, students, faculty, staff and monastic members attended a panel organized by Laura Taylor, Assistant Professor of Theology, that reflected upon the current situation and the change needed to address the crisis of sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

The quote shared above by Professor Vincent Smiles reminded me of the betrayal (and the extreme pain that accompanies it) that the Church is currently tainted with.

My one takeaway from the conversation: Students need opportunities to mourn the atrocities of Church leadership as we can easily ignore and distract ourselves from this pain—through our fast-pace lives and even lack of trust in the “adults” around us.

Our lack of trust comes from the lack of open conversations regarding sexuality. These honest conversations are essential to developing an intentional response to this crisis. I call on faculty, staff and monastic members to actively encourage students in this need.

Our community is in suffering and pain. Show us culpability and honesty in times of extreme despair.

This crisis is a tragedy of betrayal. Let it not be tragedy of separation as well.

Students know that sex abuse survivors sit in our Sacred Heart Chapel and Abbey pews. We know that survivors sit in our classrooms. We know them, we love them and may we mourn with them.

Sincerly,



Mackenzie Kuhl, ‘19



CSB senior