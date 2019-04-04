Opinion | College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University should become one institution

By Anja Wuolu

[email protected]

While they have long histories of being separate institutions, the partnership of the two schools has been in effect since they started coed classes in 1955.

Today, Bennies and Johnnies are constantly connected in a complicated two-campus system called CSB/SJU. Clubs and other activities are coed, the core curriculum requirements are the same for both schools and we share the same website. It is time that we take it a step further and become one school.

Bennies have to pay a higher tuition, which is a perfect example of what is nationally known as the pink tax. The pink tax is refers to the extra amount of money women have to pay for certain products and services. There should not be a difference in tuition price between the two schools. It is the same school, the same classrooms and the same clubs. Joining the institutions would erase the pink tax.

The fact that tuition is higher for half the CSB/SJU population is unjust, and doubly so because SJU grads make more money than CSB grads. This in turn leads to SJU receiving more money in alumni donations. As this is a shared campus, taking care of all in the community is important. If the two schools were combined, money donated from any alum could be equitably distributed.

Not all human beings comfortably fit into the gender binary. How would someone who is not male or female possibly be a part of the CSB/SJU community? Nonbinary students have to pick a school. While they are allowed to choose their institution, students must pick one. This means that CSB/SJU really does not have a space for nonbinary students. Inclusive action must be taken. If the schools merged, all genders would be welcome.

The two schools need no longer be separated. Justice, inclusivity and common sense call for one school. Their joining would promote holistic and transformative development of all community members.