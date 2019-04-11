Opinion | Bennie and Johnnie athletes should have equal access to facilities

By Lauren Clark

As separate institutions, it is understandable that there is a large discrepancy in the number of athletes at CSB/SJU as well as the funds allotted to respective programs at each school.

Therefore, it also makes sense that Title IX is not implemented between the two schools for athletics. However, it does not excuse the inequality in access to facilities between Bennie and Johnnie athletes. CSB/SJU claims to value cooperation, but it seems that the athletic departments are not included.

The CSB Athletic Department has regularly been the only department that is charged to rent when using facilities on the other campus. Choirs, theatre groups, classes and club activities can use space on either campus, free of charge, but athletic teams are considered “renters” and are required to pay. This would be reasonable if it was a two-way street, but it isn’t.

This year, CSB athletic teams like golf, softball and swim/dive have been paying for access to SJU facilities. Meanwhile, SJU students have not been charged for the use of CSB facilities.

For example, the SJU hockey team has been allowed to use the CSB field house, free of charge, for their dry land practices. The soccer teams have been able to negotiate and use each other’s facilities at no cost which is something I believe all sports should strive for.

Another obvious example of inequality between campus athletics is for off-site CSB and SJU tennis practices. Both teams practice at Sta-Fit in Sartell, and the indoor facility acts as a neutral site. However, the CSB team is being charged more for practicing at 6 a.m. than the men’s team is for more optimal court time in the afternoon. This discrepancy has begun since Jack Bowe, the head coach for the SJU men’s tennis team, has taken over as the tennis director at Sta-Fit.

The increase in price for court-time has had a large impact on the CSB’s tennis team.

The team’s budget for indoor practice ran out on April 1 leaving no option but to play outdoors. The outdoor courts at CSB have been scheduled for repair since 2015, yet have remained in such poor condition that they are borderline unplayable with crooked nets and cracks running through every court. In addition, rain and snow have inhibited consistent practices.

This is an example of a team that is in desperate need for alternative facilities. However, the team does not even have enough money in the budget to rent court time from SJU for practices or varsity matches.

It is not acceptable for Bennie and Johnnie athletes to have such different access to facilities.

Increased court time or access to practice fields leads to greater opportunities for training and competing. CSB and SJU should create equal policies concerning teams’ access to facilities from the other school. It should not require an official policy like Title IX for our schools to cooperate with one another.

This is the opinion of Lauren Clark, CSB junior