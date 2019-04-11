Johnnie Golf | Golfers aim for the NCAA tournament

By Jana Jenkins

[email protected]

The SJU golf team finished its fall season with a fourth-place finish at the MIAC Championships. Now, the No. 17 Johnnies (golfstat.com) are driving for a place in the NCAA tournament.

The team opened their spring season with a 306-356 dual victory against Monmouth College in Mesa, Arizona over spring break. The trip not only ended in victory for the team but was also an escape from the snow for some much-appreciated outdoor training.

“The spring break trip to Arizona was awesome; it was super nice to be able to get outside and see the ball fly, as opposed to hitting indoors,” senior Jack Koehler said.

In addition to the competition being a good test for the team, it was also a time for them to grow closer.

“The spring trip helps us get ready to compete sooner once we get outside. Plus, I learned a lot about Fortnite and NHL on PlayStation,” Head Coach Bob Alpers said, joking about the trip.

The team chemistry is important if they hope to make nationals. Though the Johnnies finished fourth at the MIACs, they had stellar performances in the two tournaments preceding the conference championships.

“Unfortunately, the MIAC tournament was the only event where we collectively didn’t play our best,” Alpers said. “We won two tournaments right before the MIACs against tougher fields. That, and some really solid play at two national invitationals gives our team a chance to get in to the NCAA tournament.”

The team also competed in the Elite Golfweek Division III Invite in October after the MIAC Championships, where they finished an impressive eighth out of 18 of the nation’s top teams. That finish helped the Johnnies by showing their ability against some of the faces they would see at nationals.

Still, the Johnnies have a battle to fight if they want to receive an invite to NCAAs.

“At this point we have to play very well in the spring season to get a bid to nationals. The fact that we finished fourth in the conference championships doesn’t help us out much with our goal,” Koehler said. “We are on the outside looking in right now and have to play some of our best golf if we are going to get an invite.”

The Johnnies are lucky to have indoor practice facilities that help give them an edge over other teams, especially in Minnesota. This year’s snowfall isn’t going to be a deterrent in their pursuit of a national appearance.

“Honestly, we are extremely lucky with our indoor facilities which include the golf simulators and the dome,” Koehler said. “It allows for us to work on full swing shots as well as get dialed in on our wedges which is something that not a lot of Minnesota schools have.”

The Johnnies’ heart and drive was finally put to the test against St. Thomas on April 7, their first competition in Minnesota since the MIACs. The No. 17 Johnnies came out with a win against the No. 24 Tommies 292-299 and retained the Johnnie-Tommie cup by winning 6-4 in match play.

Junior Matt Wahl led the team in match play by tying for second out of 20 golfers with an even par of 71. The Johnnies have their next competition at the Gustavus Invitational on April 14-15 in Le Sueur, Minnesota.