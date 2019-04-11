Bennie Softball | Staying focused

By Kayla Albers

The Minnesota weather has been unforgiving to spring sports this year, resulting in game delays and cancellations for the CSB softball team.

The Bennies managed to play two conference double headers this past weekend against Gustavus and Hamline, splitting both to make for five splits this season.

In the team’s double header against Gustavus, the first game went into extra innings for a game of 10 innings that lasted almost three hours. The game was tied 3-3 until the tenth inning when Gustavus scored three runs to win 6-3.

“Playing two games in a row can be mentally and physically exhausting. If the first game doesn’t go our way, we always say that we need to flush it and start over fresh in the second game,” senior Kate Deming said.

After a long first game, the second game remained without runs through the sixth inning until the Bennies finally scored a run to win the game 1-0.

Sophomore Grace Gilmore pitched this game, striking out four batters to pick up her third win this season.

“Playing games that go on for more than seven innings is always fun. It means both teams are competitive and working hard to come out on top,” senior Claire Boatman said. “As a team we try to take it one pitch at a time, and we rely on the energy from each other to push through.”

Another split came in a double header with Hamline for the Bennies. The team lost the first game 1-5, but shut out the Pipers in the second game 4-0. Boatman had three hits and an RBI and first-year Mo Burns had two RBIs to help the team to a win.

Sophomore Ally Hjort pitched all seven innings of the second game against the Pipers. She gave up no runs and struck out three batters to help the team.

The team played the second game of a delayed conference double header on Tuesday against St. Kate’s, losing 2-8. The Bennies scored two runs early on, with a walk, an error and a single by junior Kendra Swanson.

“We are focused and ready to get back on track to make a great run at the end of the conference season,” Head Coach Rachael Click said.

The team is now 17-9 overall and 5-5 in the MIAC, which leaves them at sixth in the standings. The Bennies will need to be top four in the MIAC to make the conference playoffs at the end of the season.

“I feel that our team is going to be very successful as the season goes on, and as we continue to encourage one another and everything starts to click on the field, we will be successful,” Deming said.

Deming recently became CSB’s all-time career hits leader by hitting her 200th hit. She also sits with a .456 batting average, has 29 runs scored and is third in the MIAC with 17 stolen bases.

The team will play their next double header on Saturday, April 13 against St. Mary’s in St. Joseph.