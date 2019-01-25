Nordic Ski Club hosts Langlauf Race

By Kyle Rauch

With race time temperatures hovering around zero and the sun shining brightly on a bluebird day, the CSB/SJU Nordic Ski Club along with St. John’s Outdoor U hosted the Langlauf Nordic Ski Race in the Abbey Arboretum this past Sunday, Jan. 20.

50 racers competed in six different races with collegiate and open divisions for both ski styles—skate and classic. Along with CSB/SJU, three other collegiate teams competed.

The CSB/SJU Nordic Ski Clubhad a big day at their home race by winning all eight of the men’s and women’s race divisions and styles they competed in. The Nordic Club had a busy weekend after competing in the Ski Rennet Race on Saturday, with 700 other racers, followed by the Langlauf on Sunday Jan. 19.

SJU Senior Jake Hauger was one of the many CSB/SJU skiers who raced two days in a row in freezing temperatures.

“Two days of racing like that is always tough on the cheeks because the wind on your cheeks and eyes is sometimes tough, but eventually your face and toes, at least, are bound to go numb and you accept that there is nothing you can do until you are finished,” Hauger said.

In the Langlauf 17k skate race, Hauger took home the gold by beating University of Minnesota and South Dakota State University racers by over two minutes in the men’s race. CSB senior Claire Roth competed in her

second Langlauf race and won the women’s 17k skate race by edging out a senior racer from St. Mary’s University.

In the classic style races, CSB skier Sarah Broghammer won the women’s 16k while SJU senior Connor Canfield defended his 2017 Langlauf gold by edging out teammate Carter Scheele and St. Mary’s and South Dakota State racers in the men’s 16k race.

“It feels great to have won this race two years in a row and defend my title,” Canfield said. “These have been the only races that I have won before, and the fact that they were held on our school’s course means a lot to me.”

In the 6k skate race, CSB first-year Maggie Mahota showed her skiing prowess with a win by almost 10 minutes over the second and third place finishers from St. Mary’s. Mahota even finished five minutes ahead of the top men racers, including SJU seniors Aaron Schweitz, Alex Olawsky and Ethan Ferry, who swept the podium for SJU in the men’s 6k skate.

Finally, CSB junior Olivia Rengo and SJU senior Connor Miller won their respective races in the men’s and women’s 7k classic race.

The open races also attracted other tremendous skiers. SJU alumni and former OLC managers and ski club members Tyler Thompson, ’15 and Joe Rabaey, ’17 both medaled in their respective races. Thompson took the gold in the men’s open 16k classic and Rabaey finished third in the men’s open 17k skate behind two of the fastest skiers on the course this year.

The open races attracted skiers from around the region that ranged from 24 to 71 years old. All racers were awarded a Langlauf branded wood medal and the top finishers took home a bottle of maple syrup—two unique awards harvested from the very woods the racers skied through.

This is only the second time the Langlauf race has been held at SJU and the first since 2017. Unreliable snow and extreme winter temperatures have made hosting the race difficult over the past four years. However, the racers that braved the elements all agreed that the beautiful Abbey Arboretum, with its miles of finely groomed ski trails over rolling, forested terrain, coupled with the superb athletic facilities, make St. John’s an ideal setting for Nordic Ski racing.

The CSB/SJU Ski Club has several upcoming “citizen races” they sign up for throughout the rest of its season. The skiers partake in one of the largest Nordic races in the world—Birkebeiner Race in Hayward, Wisc.

The club hopes to continue to make strides throughout its season.

“A goal of the team is to just have fun. As long as we have some snow to ski and spend timetogether it’s a success,” Hauger said.