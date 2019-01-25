Johnnies look for a second chance

By Nick Corrigan

Johnnie basketball is on the to rebound after suffering its first losing streak of the year.

On Saturday, Jan. 19 the Johnnies suffered their second loss of the season to the Carleton Knights by a score of 66-63. The team shot a season low 43 percent from the field, their first game of the season shooting below 50 percent.

The Johnnies were led in scoring by sophomore wing Oakley Baker who cashed in 16 points followed up by sophomore post Zach Hanson who put up 14 points to go along with his eight rebounds.

St. John’s looked to get back on track on Monday night but fell at the hands of the Tommies in St. Paul. It was a close, hard-fought battle as expected, but in the end, the Johnnies fell short in a 74-72 loss in overtime.

Senior guard David Stokman along with Hanson led the team in scoring, both with 17 points apiece. The boards were controlled by junior post Lucas Walford, as he hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds.

“That [Schoenecker Arena] is a tough place to play and every little detail matters,” Assistant Coach Connor O’Brien said. “I think our guys battled really hard.”

“I think it was good for us to go through those dog fights together, it brings the team together,” junior wing Jubie Alade said. “We learned that nothing comes easy in the MIAC.”

The regular season is now past the halfway point, meaning they will be seeing teams for a second time around. For the Johnnies to repeat as conference champions, they need to regroup and finish out the second half of the season on a strong note heading into the playoffs.

“Our goals haven’t changed, we still want to win a conference championship,” O’Brien said. “I don’t think anything drastic has to change, we just have to go back to doing what we do.”

“I think we have to stay positive and keep heading to the gym and putting in that extra work,” Alade said.

The Johnnies will be looking to put that extra work to use in the coming weeks. They are looking to change gears quickly and start a new winning streak at Sexton Arena against St. Mary’s.

“The nice thing is you get to turn the page really quickly,” said O’Brien. “It will be good to get back home.”

St. John’s 89, St. Mary’s 58

The Record Staff Report



SJU snapped a two-game skid with its 51st consecutive win over St. Mary’s at home.

The Johnnies used a 17-3 run late in the first half to stretch the lead to 46-28, with an exclamation point coming on an alley-oop dunk by Alade off a feed from Stokman.

“That was so fun, I don’t think we’ve had one of those all year,” Stokman said. “The crowd was nice tonight. Hopefully we gave the crowd what they wanted with some high-flying action.”

Stokman finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists, with three three-pointers made. Stokman has 231 career three-pointers, which puts him one away from tying former teammate Patrick Strom ‘18 for the school record.

“I didn’t realize it until [The Rat Pak] brought the sign out,” Stokman said. “You just try to keep playing and put it to the back of your mind and when it happens, it happens.”

Stokman’s next chance will come on Saturday as the Johnnies take on Hamline in St. Paul.

“Quite a few of my family members weren’t here tonight,” Stokman said. “They’re coming down to the game on Saturday.”

Stokman played 25 minutes against the Cardinals after playing 80 minutes over the last two games, as Head Coach Pat McKenzie was able to use his bench for most of the second half.

“It’s always nice to be able to work in a little bit of that rest in a busy week,” Stokman said.

Trailing St. Thomas by two games, the Johnnies have eight games to play in the regular season, including home games against third-place Augsburg on Monday, Feb. 4 and a rematch with St. Thomas on Feb. 13.

