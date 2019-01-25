Jackson Erdmann to receive esteemed Gagliardi Trophy

Staff Report by Kayla Albers

In December it was announced that Jackson Erdmann would be the fourth player from St. John’s University to earn the Gagliardi Trophy. The award has been around since 1993 and recognizes outstanding performance in athletics, academics and community service. This trophy was named after John Gagliardi, thehistorical coach for the Johnnies, who passed away recently in the fall of 2018. Gagliardi leads college

football history with 489 wins to his name. Erdmann led Division III football with 47 passing touchdowns, in addition to leading passing efficieny at 189.8. The SJU quarterback was also named as a member of the 22-man Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team. He was honored at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. This award recognizes Erdmann for his athletic achievement as a quarterback, his academic success and his work with the “All Hands In” project that built basketball hoops for Audubon Gentilly Charter School.