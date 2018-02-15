Weiss siblings dominate the sports scene

By Jack Wozniak

On a summer Saturday outside the Weiss family home, a potato gun shoots over the nearby house.

A young Tyler Weiss holds the gun. The potato is fielded by one of the Weiss sisters, Maddie or Hunter. They both wear baseball gloves and wait eagerly for the potato to fall from the sky. It’s the trio’s favorite game.

Today, the three Weiss siblings look back on their potato gun game with laughter.

“We were very creative,” Tyler said.

Tyler is currently a senior on the St. John’s basketball team. Maddie and Hunter both are fresh off their first season with the St. Ben’s Volleyball team. The athleticism that all three have shown can be traced back to their creative yard games and healthy competition in childhood.

“It was never super competitive, or if it was competitive it was to make you better. I guess like real sports,” Hunter said.

The three Weiss siblings were able to channel their skills into different paths through high school sports in Shakopee. Tyler specialized in basketball year-round. Maddie and Hunter both played volleyball, basketball and competed in track and field.

This year, the three athletes’ paths have converged at CSB/SJU.

“We haven’t been to school with him since elementary school,” Maddie said. “So we wanted to go to school with him.”

The sisters are also happy to be at the same school together, even though they didn’t plan it.

“It just kind of happened. We just liked the same things,” Hunter said.

Tyler echoed that he was happy to have his sisters around campus, and all three commented that it was nice to be able to see each other play. All three have also given their siblings something to watch this season.

As first-year players on the volleyball team, both Hunter and Maddie played in all 103 sets for CSB and were selected to the All-MIAC First Team. Hunter led the team with 304 kills. Maddie finished the season as the conference leader in blocks, with 114. After all their success however, they are most happy about the overall experience of playing college volleyball.

“We had good teammates, good coaches and just a good experience,” Hunter said.

“It was amazing. Everyone was so nice, it was definitely a change. But it was a fun atmosphere to be in,” Maddie said.

After a season of watching games, Tyler had some advice for his already decorated sisters’ future.

“Communicate more,” Tyler said. “And that’s going to translate to the workforce. Being more vocal and communicating more. Come out of the Weiss Shell.”

Not to be outdone, Maddie and Hunter have set lofty goals for Tyler as well.

“Make it to the [National] Tournament,” his sisters said.

Both Hunter and Maddie were able to experience a national tournament this past fall when the CSB volleyball team won the MIAC and earned a berth in the NCAA DIII Volleyball Tournament. Now they wish the same for their brother.

Last weekend Tyler and the Johnnie basketball team inched closer to that goal by winning the MIAC regular season title and earning a first-round bye in the conference playoffs. This also means that the road to the MIAC championship will go through Sexton Arena.

“It was a fun experience. We had to work hard,” Tyler said. “My freshmen year when I came in we weren’t as good as we’d hoped. So it’s nice to see the transition of us working our way towards more and more wins each season.”

To add to an already exciting weekend for the Johnnies, the team won the conference on Senior Day.

“I vividly remember my freshmen year senior day, and thinking that it’s going to be a while. Now here I am, it’s senior season and we got two games left,” Tyler said.

With just those two games left, Tyler has accomplished many personal achievements at SJU in addition to the team’s success this year. Weiss currently sits 11th on the all-time scoring list, and is just eight points away from cracking the top ten. He also scored his 1000th point this season, becoming the 36th player in school history to accomplish that feat.

He was also able to accomplish it with the banner of his father, Travis Weiss, hanging in the rafters. Travis played basketball at St. John’s from 1990-94, and was able to set a national shooting record during his playing years. However for the Weiss family, the comparisons stop at the last name.

“There’s always a couple of players that ask if that’s my father up there. But other than that, there’s really no comparison,” Tyler said.

Hunter, Maddie and Tyler said they have never felt any pressure to attend St. John’s or St. Ben’s.

They know they have been free to blaze their own path. That said, they all were proud of their family’s success and legacy at St. John’s and St. Ben’s.

“I think it is kind of in our family. I think our family does really enjoy the school,” Tyler said. “I have a feeling that my kids will probably go here.”

The Weiss family has enjoyed the school and the school has enjoyed the Weiss family. So far, they have accounted for 2063 points, 517 kills, and five All-MIAC selections. Hunter and Maddie have three more years to add to those numbers, and if Tyler is right, the number can only get bigger.

