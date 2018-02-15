Student Link driver Ben Ingram tells all

By Brianna Steigauf

[email protected]

Q: What’s your major and what year are you?

A: I’m an accounting major here at St. John’s and am a junior this year.

Q: What kind of job would you like to have after graduation?

A: I think I would like to be a CPA in an accounting firm, there are a lot of opportunities and [career] events here and in the cities in a few weeks.

Q: What are some things you’re involved in on campus or hobbies you enjoy?

A: I really like fishing on St. John’s campus. My roommate and I go out at least two or three times a week on any of the lakes around here. We go out there to have fun. I’ve been in the trapshooting club and go to a lot of the accounting events too. I

enjoy driving the bus too, it’s

really fun.

Q: When did you decide to become a student bus driver and what kind of training did you receive?

A: I actually applied to

become a student bus driver my freshman year in the spring and they gave me all the information I needed and the training and tests that are more suited

towards driving buses. They taught me how to handle the

special features that each bus has. It’s pretty different from driving a regular vehicle, especially turns like by Lottie Hall because you can’t see who’s coming around the corner and you have to take up the entire road. In the winter especially it’s tougher to see.

Q: What are your favorite or least favorite parts of the job?

A: I think my least favorite part of the job would have to be the days that are really cold. I’m sure everybody understands that the buses are cold and they don’t heat up really quick. When people come in through the door with the cold air, it goes right to me. My favorite part is seeing people I know. Especially on a campus this small, it’s rare to go an hour without seeing some people I know. On certain days, it’s usually the same people that I see and they’ll sit right behind me so we can talk when we’re

going to St. John’s or back to CSB, it’s a lot of fun. Weekends are fun too because I get to see people I know again and they always want to talk.

Q: What’s the weirdest or funniest thing that has

happened to you on the job?

A: I drove on the Saturday night before Halloween this year and it was a really busy night, as you can imagine, and I was leaving the Minnesota bus stop at 1:15 a.m. and there was a group of people who were coming

towards the bus and I started to pull away and I stopped because I saw they were coming. They didn’t see that I stopped and this girl who was running in front didn’t see the curb and missed it and she slid into the door and that was probably the funniest thing that I’ve had happen but nothing too weird has ever

happened.

Q: What are things that you see people do that you wish they wouldn’t on the bus?

A: One of the toughest things is when we’re driving late at nights. I’m trying to communicate with the security on the bus and then with the other bus drivers to let them know what I’m doing. It’s tough to hear sometimes when everybody’s screaming. It’s hard when people need to be disciplined on the bus too because ultimately I’m the one who has to call security or just let it go. It’s tough to watch in the mirror what is happening and talking to the other officers.

Q: What is the most

rewarding thing about your job?

A: I would say the thank you’s when people get off the bus and when they say, “have a nice day,” and that kind of stuff.