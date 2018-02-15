St. Ben’s Senate Update

By Shannon Govern

[email protected]

St. Ben’s Senators met Wednesday night to hear from guests, discuss policies on their standard recording of their meetings and hear speeches from Club Auditor Candidates, among other business. The majority of time was spent deliberating the new amendments to the Constitution which they hoped to email to the CSB student body for approval by Friday along with ballots to elect a new Club Auditor.

The CSB students running for the position of Club Auditor were listed as Zeng “Echo” Jia, Derica Ferguson and Nicole Bukowski. Similar positions were recently filled on the St. John’s Senate.

Joshua Akkerman, the Technical Coordinator for Media Services, began the guest section with a presentation on the St. Ben’s Senate Youtube account. The account has raised some concerns amongst students after the semester’s first open forum caused difficulties that resulted in the video not being published.

Additionally, students on behalf of the abroad trip from the Galapagos Islands requested funds to attend a conference later this year in Oklahoma City. As per senate standards, 60 percent of travel and lodging fees, as well as conference enrollment fees were approved.

The final deliberation on the camera recording policy was tabled for the night, although the Constitution was approved. There will be a review of the Constitution in two months, and there are plans at that time to

review the motion of filming the meetings as well as the amendments to policies regarding closed elections, special elections and open elections in addition to the general Constitution.

The St. Ben’s Senate will meet again next week at 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, in Gorecki 120.