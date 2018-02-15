Reader Letter | Student Senate Trustee Representatives respond

Dear Editor,

Last week, a student wrote a letter to the Editor expressing his disapproval about the Board of Trustees removing the speaking rights of the Faculty and Student Trustees. As the CSB and SJU Student Trustee Representatives, we would like to address any concerns pertaining to the CSB/SJU Boards of Trustees.

Last spring, both Boards of Trustees removed the Faculty and Student Trustees from the Boards’ Executive Sessions and took away their voting rights.

While this may seem like a dismissal of student voices, this initiative was actually created to protect the Student Trustees for liability reasons. Although we have no voting rights, we are able to speak during the Board meetings and we are invited to freely represent the opinion of the students in conversation and debate.

We can personally attest that the Boards continue to listen to our views of the institutions and hold our opinions in the highest regard.

Though this debate was contentious last spring, the compromise that the board, faculty and student representatives were able to reach promotes shared governance and the Benedictine values of listening and taking counsel.

As student representatives to the Board of Trustees, we also encourage students to reach out to the student senates and to us with any student concerns. As the liaison between administration and the board, we are in the best spot to advocate for student issues.

As we move into this new chapter of shared governance, it is clear that at the board level the student opinion is and taken seriously in the matters of the school.

Sincerely,

CSB and SJU Senate

Trustee Representatives

Nomin Angrag ’18

CSB senior and

Zack Eichten ’18

SJU senior