Reader Letter | SJU intramural hockey to stay all male

Dear Editor,

I would like to respond to last week’s opinion piece, “I’d do anything to get onto the ice’” about Intramural Hockey.

The reality of the coordinate relationship between St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict is that we are two separate institutions. Confusion is created by branding ourselves as two colleges for the price of one. It may be true academically, but it is certainly not true administratively, residentially or athletically.

I gave Alexandria’s request a great deal of consideration. I surveyed my two league supervisors and each team captain.

I spoke with a number of the captains and players personally. This took time. This had to be thorough because of how seriously I took the request.

The captains were very clear; they wanted to keep the league an all-male league. I think there was some misunderstanding on Alexandria’s part regarding the willingness of teams to have her join them.

According to the team captains, there was never an invitation to Alexandria to join a team.

If our men want to keep their intramural hockey league an all-male league, I will always respect their wishes.

I think we can also agree that playing hockey is not like playing kickball or sand volleyball.

This isn’t about inclusion; it’s a St. John’s hockey league with 170 men. This had nothing to do with locker rooms or an ugliness on the part of our intramural department or our students.

In addition to offering co-ed recreational activities, CSB provides programming in athletics and recreation that is for women only, and SJU offers programming for only men. Neither institution needs to apologize for doing so.

Sincerely,

Bob Alpers

SJU Athletic Director