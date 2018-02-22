Reader Letter | Don’t single us out

Dear Editor,

In recent times, students of the CSB/SJU community have called on each other to be more inclusive of others around us.

These intentions are good but are ultimately causing more harm. These attempts cause minorities to be singled out and fails to give them the opportunity to grow or be recognized for who they truly are.

Our values as a community are being misplaced and are being focused on characteristics that should not be used to define a person.

As a gay Hispanic, I am, by definition, a double minority. Despite this classing, I am against the inclusion efforts of the CSB/SJU community.

These inclusion efforts spawned by students do not share my interests, nor do they care about what my beliefs are. These efforts are created by students who nearly want to appear as though they are trying to improve our campuses, but their efforts are misplaced.

There is no pursue of advancement for our community, as there is an inappropriate focus on characteristics that ultimately separate us.

There should be no interest for someone to be recognized by their social identity, as it displays no value of who they are.

Our community should strive to recognize one another based on our merits as students, leaders and friends, not our races, ethnicities, or sexual orientations.

Sincerely,

Erick Martinez ’18

SJU senior