Reader Letter | Consider this

Today we are desperate
To emphasize inclusivity
To all.
But I sit here and I wonder
Why am I constantly
forgotten?
In my entire life,
I have sat in a classroom
With one other person
Who is like me;
Deaf.
In my entire life,
I have had one teacher
In a classroom
Who is like me;
Hard of Hearing.
When I go into the bookstore,
I expect to find nothing
Presented by people
Who are like me.
But I look anyway.
When I read a magazine,
Or see an advertisement,
I expect to not know
If someone is like me
Because they are
photo shopped
To look like everyone else.
Their ears are literally
Taken away.
And when I open the
newspaper
I see more advertisements
To buy hearing aids
So I can be just
Like all of you.
Normal.
But that’s not what I’m
asking for!
All I want is
Connection.
A story.
Someone to look up to.
Until I was in 7th grade,
I had no one, or any reason
To connect being Deaf
With the word
Good.
Yes,
I want to be an advocate
for change.
But I don’t want it to end
Without the word
Deaf.
A poem by
Margaret Sullivan ’18
CSB senior