Reader Letter | Consider this

Today we are desperate

To emphasize inclusivity

To all.

But I sit here and I wonder

Why am I constantly

forgotten?

In my entire life,

I have sat in a classroom

With one other person

Who is like me;

Deaf.

In my entire life,

I have had one teacher

In a classroom

Who is like me;

Hard of Hearing.

When I go into the bookstore,

I expect to find nothing

Presented by people

Who are like me.

But I look anyway.

When I read a magazine,

Or see an advertisement,

I expect to not know

If someone is like me

Because they are

photo shopped

To look like everyone else.

Their ears are literally

Taken away.

And when I open the

newspaper

I see more advertisements

To buy hearing aids

So I can be just

Like all of you.

Normal.

But that’s not what I’m

asking for!

All I want is

Connection.

A story.

Someone to look up to.

Until I was in 7th grade,

I had no one, or any reason

To connect being Deaf

With the word

Good.

Yes,

I want to be an advocate

for change.

But I don’t want it to end

Without the word

Deaf.

A poem by

Margaret Sullivan ’18

CSB senior