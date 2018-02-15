Reader Letter | Agriculture industry vital to our economic success

Dear Editor,

On Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, I was given a brochure in the Reef titled “What is Speciesism?” In this brochure, many “abuses” of the agriculture industry were aired to encourage readers to stop eating all

animal-based products. To those who feel morally inclined not to eat any animal products, this letter is not intended for you.

You have every right to make your own consumption choices. However, for everyone else, I would like to encourage you to think twice about going vegan.

If you look around our area, you will see many dairy farms. Stearns County is the top dairy producing county in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. As a result, the economy in this area is dependent on the dairy industry. If farmers are not participating in our local economy, other local businesses will suffer.

Beyond Stearns County, many other industries are impacted by the agriculture industry, ranging from financial services to transportation. A poor agricultural industry will have adverse job prospects across the board, impacting our ability to find a job when we graduate.

As to the “abuses” of the agricultural industry, I know firsthand that cases of abuse are exaggerated. I grew up in Wisconsin’s farm country and have worked on a farm with 9,000 calves. Abusing an

animal is a fireable offense and there is ample opportunity for abuse to be reported. Animals are protected and cared for properly, as sick animals are more expensive to raise.

I encourage readers to make the choice that fits them, but just remember that the agriculture industry is not the house of horrors that the brochure painted it as.

Sincerely,

Jacob Czech ’20

SJU first-year