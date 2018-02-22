Our View | Response to insert

“Our view” is prepared by the Executive board and should be considered the

This past Friday, Feb. 16, there was a student who wrote a personal opinion piece titled “Build that Wall,” that addressed the lack of action on the part of the CSB/SJU administration to combat issues of inclusivity and diversity. The student placed this piece into copies of The Record on both campuses. Subsequent confusion ensued, and we would like to address our side of the story.

We would like to clarify that The Record’s reasoning for not initially running the piece is not because of the content of the piece. We had originally met with the writer, Lucy Dornbach, who submitted a piece that was over the maximum length of our submission policy and asked that it not be cut down shorter. We explained that the word count of her piece was over the limit and that all submissions are subject to edits. We offered her the option of running her piece the following week if she was able to get it shorter, even offering to run 600-700 words which is over our standard limit. After meeting with her, our staff was under the assumption that she would run the story with us the following week.

Until Friday afternoon.As the day progressed, we began receiving texts and calls from students about the opinion piece that was inserted into The Record. Was it part of the publication? If not, why hadn’t we published the piece in the first place? While en route to a journalism conference in the cities, we panicked. We weren’t on campus to deal with the issue and didn’t have a complete understanding of what exactly was happening.

We sent out a campus wide email explaining that the insert was not an official publication of The Record. In our haste, we referenced the title of the piece but did not give enough context, and some believed that the piece was in favor of building a wall. We recognized our mistake and sent out a clarification email, and we would like to apologize to our readership for any initial shock, panic or confusion that our first email may have caused.

Following the incident, we received emails asking why The Record would not support this opinion piece. Many argued that it was an important opinion that needed to heard on campus. We at The Record would like to

explain how our opinion section works.

It’s important for readers to understand that The Record does not take a stance on any of the opinions we publish. In order to remain an objective news source, we do not endorse any opinions over others. In terms of this instance, we were not disagreeing with the content of the opinion—we were simply disagreeing with Dornbach’s decision to alter our publication without our consent.

Our staff spends countless hours writing and editing stories and designing pages. Most Wednesday nights we are in the office until 1 or 2 a.m. This week it’s 4 a.m. Long story short, we spend a lot of time on the paper. To be blunt, it was quite frustrating to see that our publication’s professionalism had been compromised by an unapproved piece being put into our publication.

The Record opinion section operates on the spirit of objectivity to provide a forum for meaningful debate. The only way to maintain productive discussion is to ensure voices can equally be heard. A priority of The

Record is to do our best to ensure that no opinion is treated differently or given special treatment, even if a view is passionately supported.

We hope that with this Our View we are able to give our readers a better understanding of our process and the events that occurred.