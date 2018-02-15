Our View | Cultural change must follow #MeToo trend

“Our view” is prepared by the Executive board and should be considered the

The #MeToo movement began when actress Alyssa Milano tweeted the now omnipresent phrase last October. While the phrase peeled layers of silence off an issue that has always existed, the breadth of which was never imagined.

While many know of the #MeToo movement, the origins have been forgotten. In 1997, Tarana Burke was a camp director when a young girl told her how her stepfather repeatedly abused her. Burke was hesitant to say it when meeting with the young girl, and thus whispered to herself the phrase which sparked the #MeToo movement. She went on to found Just Be Inc. which helps victims of sexual abuse. Burke forged the key which unlocked the voices of millions of victims to seek hope through unity.

After a tweet, a surge of stories led to the fall of some of the most powerful men in our society. As the weeks and months went on, more stories of abuse began to unfold. Women who had lived in a mask felt a powerful connection to those who have walked in their own shoes. It is a profoundly awesome display of what humanity can do united but also telling of what we can do to others in when pervasive behavior becomes the norm.

As trends fade, we become numb to new stories of harassment as the new habit. If the #MeToo movement is to continue, the trend must turn into a new culture and incentive for change. If we do not make a change in our culture, movements like #MeToo will only ever be a trend that we see as we scroll through social media.

The #MeToo campaign united women across the country in what they experienced, but it only scratches the surface. For some, after coming forward with their experience they then go through the gruelling process of reporting the incident, making a statement and in some cases pressing charges against their assailant. While it’s easy to support victims with a like or retweet of their social media posts, it’s important to be there for the steps that follow.

That being said, support the victims around you. Don’t prod for their story, but listen when they are ready. Believe them. Do everything you can to help. Most importantly, be proactive.

As college students, this pertains to our campus. Many students come into college with varying levels of exposure to sexual relationships. It’s important to acknowledge this reality in order to prevent future regrettable instances of misconduct.

Speak up when you hear “locker room talk.” If you see something that looks questionable in terms of consent, it probably is.

Step in. Say something. Tell someone. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

Bennies and Johnnies, support the victims around you and begin to form a culture that stops the creation of more victims.